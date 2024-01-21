Vicky Kaushal reviews 'cinematic triumph' 12th Fail, heaps praises on Vikrant Massey: Bohot roya par dil khush ho gaya

Actor Vicky Kaushal is all praises for the film 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey and the film's director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Taking to Instagram Stories, Vicky penned a heartfelt note for the team of 12th Fail. Actor Urmila Matondkar had also praised 12th Fail. Vikrant Massey responded to both the actors' posts. Vicky Kaushal praised Vikrant Massey.

Vicky lauds 12th Fail, Vidhu

Sharing Vidhu's post, Vicky wrote, "Speechless! Bohot roya par dil khush ho gaya (Cried a lot my heart is happy). The best film, the best performance and the best story of the year. What a cinematic triumph! @vidhuvinodchoprafilms, I tip my hat off to you, sir (folded hands emojis)."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He praised Vikrant and Medha

Tagging Vikrant, who plays the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma in the film, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Jald hi milkar gale lagna hai (We will meet soon and hug). Such an inspiring performance (red heart emojis)." For actor Medha Shankar, Vicky wrote, "Absolutely brilliant!" He concluded his post with the words, "And my salute to the entire ensemble cast and all the technicians! What a film! #12thFail."

Vikrant reacts to Vicky's post

Vikrant re-shared it on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thank you so so much my favourite actor (hug face and red heart emojis). Can't wait to meet you at the earliest. Jhappiyaan te pappiyaan (Hugs and kisses) (hug face and kissing face emojis)."

Vikrant played the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma in the film.

Urmila had lauded Vikrant too

Earlier, Urmila Matondkar had tweeted, "Uff yeh (Oh this) film..so so many things to appreciate, cheer and love about it. Only @VidhuChopraa could’ve spun a story in such simple and deeply soul-searching manner! Outstanding performances by all @VikrantMassey shining the brightest. Both he and film are deserving of national awards."

Reacting to it, Vikrant wrote, "Thank you so much ma’am. I’m a bit tongue-tied and star-struck. Been your admirer like millions. But to get your post today surely makes my day. Thank you again." On working on the film, Vikrant had told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie, which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."

About 12th Fail

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. The film has also received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others. 12th Fail released in theatres on October 27.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place