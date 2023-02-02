Vicky Kaushal says 'he isn't a perfect husband' to Katrina Kaif: When you start living with...

In a new interview, Vicky Kaushal spoke about life after marriage, and opened up about why he thinks he is not a 'perfect husband'. Speaking about Katrina, he said he 'loves' his wife, and added that 'a person in love is always the best version of themselves'. Vicky also added that he 'tries to be the best version of a husband he can be'. Also read: Inside Isabelle Kaif's birthday bash with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, all their friends and lots of balloons. See pics

Vicky and Katrina Kaif married in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2021 in Rajasthan. Since then, the couple has been spotted out and about in Mumbai, attending events together. Vicky and Katrina have not yet collaborated for a film, but they were seen together in an advertisement last year, while promoting an online travel company. In a new interview, Vicky spoke about Katrina, and how he has ‘learned so much more’ in the past couple of years because of their marriage than he did, while he was single.

Vicky told Lifestyle Asia India, when asked about his ‘ideal man’ image, “I’m not perfect in any way. Not as a husband, a son, a friend or an actor. I think that’s the ongoing quest and the process of reaching that is, I think, where I’ve always wanted to be. Being perfect is like a mirage, you know? You always feel you’re reaching there but you’re never quite there. So, I don’t think I’m a perfect husband. I don’t think I’m perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment. Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday but I always try to do the best that I can."

He further reflected on his marriage with Katrina, and said, "You learn a lot when you start living with a person and when you have a companion. I think in the past year, I’ve learned so much more than the years I was single because it’s just beautiful how you start understanding another person’s perspective and that makes you truly grow as a person.”

Vicky was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, which was released on Netflix in December 2022. The film also featured Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He is now working on Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar is scheduled to be released in December this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON