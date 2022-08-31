Vicky Kaushal shares a laugh with Katrina Kaif, Sunny Kaushal in candid pic with parents; says family is 'everything'

Vicky Kaushal wrote a sweet note dedicated to his family as he shared a candid group picture of them on his Instagram account. The picture was taken at the Filmfare Awards on Tuesday night where Vicky also won an award. The photograph, which also featured Vicky's parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, captured him, his wife Katrina Kaif, and his brother Sunny Kaushal laughing as they looked at the stage at the award show. Also Read| Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal are told Deepika and Katrina are 'aukaat se bahar' for them

Vicky was sitting next to Katrina Kaif in the monochromatic picture, while his father and stunt director Sham Kaushal sat on his other side. Sunny Kaushal was sitting next to his sister-in-law, while their mother Veena was on the chair next to her husband. Vicky, Katrina, and Sunny were laughing their heart out while Sham and Veena were also smiling in the candid snap. Katrina was also holding her husband's arm as he clapped.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Vicky wrote about his family, "My pillars. My strength. My everything. #blessed," and added a red heart emoji. Fans showered love on the picture, and called Vicky and Katrina a 'perfect couple.'

Vicky Kaushal shares a pic with his family.

Vicky has shared several other pictures from the night on his Instagram account, as well as a video in which he gazed at his award for Best Actor (Critics') which he received for his performance in Sardar Udham. A line from his acceptance speech where he mentioned it to be his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor played in the background. Reacting to the video, Katrina had dropped heart emojis in the comments section. She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories and simply captioned it "Best Actor Critics," adding a bunch of red heart emojis.

The event also marked the first time that Vicky and Katrina, who tied the knot in December last year, walked the red carpet together as a couple. Vicky sang his wife's hit song Kala Chashma on the red carpet, while she spoke about their intimate wedding and 'happy' life as newlyweds.

