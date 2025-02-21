Menu Explore
Vicky Kaushal shields Katrina Kaif, holds her close as fan tries to click pic during date night. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Feb 21, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped out of a building in a video. He stood in front of Katrina as a fan tried to click her photo. Watch here.

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped out of their homes in Mumbai for a date night. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Emotional Katrina Kaif reviews Chhaava, calls Vicky Kaushal a 'chameleon' for his transformation: 'I'm in awe')

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen in Mumbai on Thursday night.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif step out for date night

In a clip, Vicky and Katrina Kaif step out of their cars as they walked inside a building. Both of them were dressed in casual outfits. Katrina opted for a black sweatshirt, matching pants, shoes and a cap. Vicky was seen in a brown shirt, black pants and a cap.

In another video, the duo was seen stepping out of the venue. Vicky stood in front of Katrina as a fan tried to click her photo. They also held hands while walking. Katrina also turned back and thanked a person. Vicky escorted Katrina to the car and then got inside the vehicle himself.

What Katrina had said about Chhaava

This comes days after Katrina gave a shoutout to the entire team of Vicky's new film Chhaava in a heartfelt note. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,@laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, im in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I've spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again.I'm lost for words at the impact of this film."

Calling Vicky "outstanding", Katrina had added, "@vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid,I'm so proud of you and your talent.#DineshVijan what is there to say ......you are a true VISIONARY... you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and a carving a new trail of brilliance.The entire cast are phenomenal.... This is a film for the big screen ... so proud of the whole team." Earlier, Katrina even attended the film's screening. She and Vicky posed for the paparazzi.

About Chhaava

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava is a period drama that portrays the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky. The film depicts the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681. So far, as per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted 219.75 crore nett in India in 7 days.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
