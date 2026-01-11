Video of one of Prashant Tamang's final performances resurfaces after his death, shocked fans mourn his legacy

Prashant performed live in Dubai at the Club Yak and Yeti Everest. The club had written, “Get ready for an electrifying performance, amazing vibes, and a night to remember!” inviting fans to watch him perform on December 27, 2025. After his performance, the club also posted a video sharing a glimpse of it all with fans. “Full of excitement, a powerful crowd, and unbeatable vibes,” is how they described what would be one of the last times Prashant performed.

Actor-singer Prashant Tamang died at his residence in New Delhi at the age of 43 on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He had reportedly performed in Arunachal Pradesh and returned home before falling ill. Since news of the Indian Idol 3 winner’s death broke, fans have expressed shock and grief. A video of one of his final performances in Dubai has resurfaced, prompting fans to flood the comment section with condolences.

Fans flooded the comment section of the video, shocked to hear the news of the Nepali singer’s death. “He was such a humble human being and a good singer,” commented a fan. Another wrote, “sleep well dear soul.” A shocked fan even exclaimed, “bro tell me you're alive and all are just rumours.” Another wrote, “Rest in power sir. You're going to be missed so much.” Numerous fans also left ‘RIP’ in the comments. Some also dug out their favourite performances of Prashant on Indian Idol and commented their condolence messages there.

Prashant Tamang’s death Prashant died on Sunday at the age of 43 at his residence in New Delhi. His friend, Mahesh Sewa, told PTI that the actor-singer passed away in Janak Puri. He said, “He passed away this morning around 9 AM due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital by his family, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. I'm shocked by his untimely demise. I spoke to him a few days ago, and he was hale and hearty.”

The friend also added, “His body is still at the hospital. The family is yet to decide whether to perform the funeral in Delhi or Darjeeling.” Prashant’s friend Rajesh Ghatani was the one who broke the news of his death on social media. The performer died days after his 43rd birthday on January 4. He was born in Darjeeling in 1983 to a Nepali-speaking Gorkha family.

After serving as a constable in the Kolkata police, where he took over his father's job, Prashant participated in Indian Idol in 2007 at the age of 24 and won the competition.