Your ultimate guide to Bollywood’s biggest 2026 movie releases: Border 2, Love & War, Ramayana & more

Bollywood’s 2026 theatrical calendar is stacked with star-studded blockbusters, pan-India releases, sequels and ambitious new projects. From patriotic dramas and action thrillers to mythological epics and stylised crime sagas, moviegoers can expect a year filled with cinematic spectacles. Bollywood's 2026 lineup features star-studded blockbusters, patriotic dramas, and ambitious projects. With films like Ikkis, Border 2, and Ramayana: Part 1, audiences can expect a thrilling mix of genres and high production values.

Ikkis: January 1

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda and the legendary Dharmendra in his final role. The war drama explores the heroics of Indian soldiers in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, combining realistic action sequences with emotional storytelling. Its release on New Year’s Day made it an instant talking point.

Border 2: January 23

A Republic Day weekend release, Border 2 reunites Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Sonam Bajwa in a patriotic war saga. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film blends thrilling battlefield action with deep emotional arcs, positioning it as one of 2026’s earliest blockbuster draws.

Dhurandhar 2: March 19

Following the massive success of the original, Dhurandhar 2 brings back Ranveer Singh, along with Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in a globe-trotting spy thriller. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this sequel ramps up the stakes with international missions, large-scale action, and edge-of-your-seat espionage. Positioned as a pan-India spectacle, it promises both domestic and overseas appeal, combining slick cinematography with high-octane narrative thrills.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups: March 19

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a pan-India gangster-action thriller starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tovino Thomas, and others. Shot in Kannada and English and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, it blends intense action, stylish visuals, and layered character drama, making it one of 2026’s most ambitious releases.

Alpha: April 17

From Yash Raj Films, Alpha is a female-led spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol. It is notable as one of the first big-budget female-centric action films in a pan-India universe, promising high-stakes espionage and cinematic flair.

Battle of Galwan: April 17

One of the most anticipated patriotic war films of 2026, Battle of Galwan stars Salman Khan in the lead, supported by Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, and Angad Bedi. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the real-life 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces, exploring themes of bravery, sacrifice, and national pride.

While staying rooted in historical events, the film promises cinematic spectacle with high-octane battle sequences, realistic action choreography, and an immersive production design that recreates the harsh terrain of Ladakh. Scheduled for release on April 17, 2026, the filmmakers aim to capture both domestic audiences and the Indian diaspora, positioning it as a major box office draw around the patriotic summer season.

Love & War: August- September release

Love & War is a period romantic drama written, directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film reunites Bhansali with Ranbir, who made his acting debut in Bhansali’s Saawariya, and Alia, with Vicky joining the trio for the first time under Bhansali’s direction, promising a powerful blend of star power and artistic vision. Production has faced a series of delays, with shooting extended into mid‑2026, pushing the release window to the second half of 2026, likely around India’s Independence Day weekend in August or September, a prime slot aimed at maximising box office impact.

Ramayana: Part 1: November 6

One of 2026’s most ambitious and eagerly anticipated films is Ramayana: Part 1, a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and co‑produced by Yash under Monster Mind Creations and Prime Focus Studios, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as the formidable Ravana, with Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman anchoring a large ensemble cast that also includes Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

With A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer collaborating on the score and cutting-edge VFX by Oscar-winning studio DNEG, the project is being positioned as a global spectacle with dubbed versions in English, Japanese, Mandarin, and more, part of an effort to make Indian mythology resonate on the world stage and stand alongside major Hollywood epics.

With pan-India spectacles like Toxic and Dhurandhar 2, patriotic war dramas like Border 2 and Battle of Galwan, mythological epics such as Ramayana, and star-studded romances like Love & War, 2026 promises to be one of the most exciting years for Bollywood in recent memory. Audiences can look forward to a rare mix of genres, action, romance, historical drama, crime thrillers, and female-led stories, all backed by high production values, cutting-edge VFX, and powerhouse performances.