Vidya Balan opens up on doing Hollywood roles, says she would love to play the therapist in Adolescence

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is one of the most versatile actors in Hindi film industry. However, is she interested in exploring acting offers off shore? The actor, who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, recently opened in a new interview and stated that she she is looking for juicy roles on global scale too. Vidya Balan says she is open to Hollywood roles.

(Also read: Vidya Balan calls out AI-generated content featuring her: ‘It does not reflect my views or work’)

In an interview with Deadline (Cannes issue), the Tumhari Sulu actor also revealed the kind of roles she is looking out for. “I’d love to play (a character like) the therapist in Adolescence. That’s on the top of my mind at this point. I would love to do comedy. I absolutely loved Kate Winslet in The Regime. I also love the work Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are doing,” Vidya said.

Vidya Balan on women centric roles

While discussing her filmography, the actor talked about films like Paa, where she played a single mother to 12-year-old son with rare genetic condition called Progeria (brilliantly played by Amitabh Bachchan); getting into the skin of the titular role in Shakuntala Devi-- known as human computer. And the ambitious housewife who becomes a radio jockey for a late-night relationship advice show in Tumhari Sulu.

“In each of these films, there was an opportunity for me to do something different as an actor. They were well fleshed-out characters, and yet they were great scripts and very engaging, entertaining films,” Vidya said.

Vidya Balan's projects

Vidya was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, opposite Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. The film was released on Diwali last year and emerged as a box-office success. Before that Vidya was part of romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also featured Pratik Gandhi. Helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar also featured Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.