Vijay Varma reveals if he is heading to Hollywood like Ishaan Khatter, Ali Fazal

Hollywood calling

The actor admitted that he is looking for the right opportunity to dive into the world of Hollywood.

“It’s a very good time to make that jump,” he said, adding that discussions have begun about finding representation internationally.

He is intrigued by the growing practice of “colour-blind casting” because of which several Indian actors including Ishaan Khatter and Ali Fazal are getting a chance to secure roles not specifically written keeping their ethnicity in mind.

“With more acceptance that is coming in by the international producers, directors looking at Indian diaspora actors, brown actors in a variety of roles, it’s a very lucrative time,” Vijay shared.

The actor hopes to dedicate time early next year to exploring opportunities in the West. At the moment, Vijay is focused on choosing roles that challenge him as an artist and impress the audience.

Vijay’s work report

This year, Vijay was seen in several projects, including hijack drama IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur and Murder Mubarak. He also has been seen in projects such as Nandita Das’ Manto (2018), Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019) and Darling (2022) added to his filmography.

He has concluded filming Vibhu Puri’s Ul Jalool Ishq, a poetic drama co-starring Naseeruddin Shah. It is about an Urdu letterpress owner searching for a reclusive poet. He’s currently shooting for Matka King, a web series set in the 1960s and 70s, directed by Nagraj Manjule.