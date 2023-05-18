Vijay Varma says stylists refused to dress him for his Cannes red carpet debut in 2013

Vijay Varma is reflecting back at clocking a decade in films at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor was present at the prestigious festival in 2013 when his debut film Monsoon Shootout was premiered, and is now back this year as part of the Indian delegation. Vijay said that during his red carpet debut at Cannes, none of the stylists wanted to dress him because he was not a well-known figure in the industry. (Also read: Vijay Varma denies making his Cannes debut this year: ‘Not my first time…') Vijay Varma says stylists refused to dress him up for the Cannes red carpet in 2013.

Vijay Varma recently received a lot of acclaim for his performance in Prime Video's Dahaad. Vijay also attended the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year in January where the series premiered at the Berlinale series section. The actor rose to prominence with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, where he starred as the supporting character Moeen.

In a recent interview with Film Companion at Cannes, the Darlings actor admitted how he was rejected by stylists during his red-carpet debut in 2013. He said, “When I came here, I bought one jacket from Zara, which I could afford. But for the main event, for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come, can some stylist help me out?’ And they said, ‘Who’s Vijay Varma? We don’t want to dress anybody.'”

Vijay also added how he somehow got a tuxedo for the event at the last minute. “So, a friend of mine gifted me a Zara suit, which I wore for the morning photo call. And somebody stitched me a tuxedo for the red carpet. That's how I went. When I saw the pictures, they came out on Getty Images and all these places, which I didn’t have money to buy from," he said. Vijay then went on to say that he thought he looked fine as he had never been part of such an event before. He said that now when he looks at those pictures again, it gives the resemblance of a ‘Marwari Johnny Depp’.

Apart from Vijay, actors Esha Gupta, and Kangabam Tomba; and Oscar winning filmmaker Guneet Monga will be walking the red carpet as part of the Indian delegation at Cannes Film Festival this year.

