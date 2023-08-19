News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vijay Varma isn't comfortable with attention his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia gets: 'I'm trying to get used to it'

Vijay Varma isn't comfortable with attention his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia gets: 'I'm trying to get used to it'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 19, 2023 12:22 PM IST

Insisting that he is used to moving around on his own, Vijay Varma says it is ‘humbling and nice’ to be in a relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vijay Varma has said that he is not 'particularly comfortable' with the attention that his relationship with Tamnannaah Bhatia has attracted, but is trying to get used to it. The actor was talking to Indian Express, when he opened up on his discomfort. Vijay and Tamannaah were recently seen together for the first time onscreen in Netflix's Lust Stories 2. They featured in Sujoy Ghosh's short in the Netflix anthology. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia has a cute response for Vijay Varma's latest Instagram post)

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia pose together.

‘Not particularly comfortable’

Vijay told the daily, “First of all, it’s news to me that we are one of the most sought-after couples. It’s very humbling and very nice, but I wasn’t used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and we tend to get a lot of attention… I am not particularly comfortable but I am just trying to get used to it."

Vijay and Tamannaah's relationship

Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay earlier this year, after months of speculation about their bond. They were often spotted together, leading to relationship rumours. She had revealed that it all began when they started working together on Lust Stories 2. A video showing them kissing during a New Year party in Goa had surfaced in January.

Vijay's recent projects

After impressing the audience and critics with his work in Prime Video's original web series Dahaad, Vijay was most recently seen in Kaalkoot. Streaming on JioCinema, the web series also featured Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas. Directed by Sumit Saxena, the series features Vijay is a positive role after a long time.

Vijay's new projects

Next up, Vijay has a thriller lined up for release. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X and also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Vijay will also be seen in an important role in Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak.

