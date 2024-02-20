Vikrant Massey says his brother Moeen converted to Islam at 17: 'I've seen a lot of arguments related to religion'

Actor Vikrant Massey has opened up about his family including his elder brother Moeen. In an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant shared that Moeen converted to Islam at the age of 17. He also said that while his father is a Christian, his mother is Sikh. (Also Read | Vikrant Massey says few actors give priority to making reels, praises Farhan Akhtar for always coming prepared to set) Actor Vikrant Massey was last seen in the film 12th Fail.

Vikrant talks about his brother who converted to Islam

Vikrant said, “My brother’s name is Moeen, I am called Vikrant. You’d wonder why the name Moeen? He converted to Islam, my family let him change his religion. They said, ‘Beta (Son), if you find satisfaction in this, then go ahead.’ He converted at the age of 17, it is a big step. My mother is Sikhni, my father is church-going Christian, he goes to church twice a week. From a young age, I have seen a lot of arguments related to religion and spirituality.”

Vikrant recalls how relatives questioned his father

Vikrant added, “My father was questioned by my extended relatives about how he could ‘allow’ that (brother’s conversion). He said that was none of their business. ‘He is my son, he is only answerable to me and has all the rights to choose what he wants.’ After seeing this, I went on my own quest, wondering what exactly is religion. It is man-made.”

About Vikrant's family

Vikrant is the son of Jolly Massey and Meena Massey. He tied the knot with Sheetal Thakur in 2022. Recently, they welcomed a son. They became parents to a baby boy on February 7. The duo shared their excitement with a picture of a lovely letter. The note on the image read, "07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant."

Vikrant's projects

Vikrant is basking in the success of his recently-released movie, 12th Fail. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on the real-life experiences of IPS officer Manoj Kumar. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

Vikrant will next be seen in the second instalment of Hassen Dilruba, titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba. He will also be seen in The Sabarmati Report. In the film, Vikrant will be seen with Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. It is being made under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place