Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vineet Kumar Singh resumes shoot for Manish Mundra's Siya: 'Back to work'
Vineet Kumar Singh had contracted Covid-19 in April this year.
Vineet Kumar Singh had contracted Covid-19 in April this year.
bollywood

Vineet Kumar Singh resumes shoot for Manish Mundra's Siya: 'Back to work'

Vineet Kumar Singh, who tested positive for Covid-19 in April, had started filming for Siya in March in Uttar Pradesh. But due to the second wave the makers had to stop the film's shoot.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 01:42 PM IST

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has started working on producer Manish Mundra's directorial debut Siya, weeks after Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart production activities with Covid-19 protocols in place.

The shoot of Siya had come to a halt due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April.


The Mukkabaaz actor, who tested positive for Covid-19 in April, had started filming for the movie in March in Uttar Pradesh. Vineet Kumar Singh, 36, shared a photograph from the sets of the film on his Twitter page. "Back to work #Siya directed by @ManMundra," he wrote.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she was 'exhausted and in too much pain' after two babies and four months postpartum

The social drama marks the third collaboration between Vineet and Mundra, best known for backing critically-acclaimed movie such as Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi, Kadvi Hawa and Newton.

The two have previously worked together on movies Aadhaar and award-winning film Tryst With Destiny. Both the films are yet to release in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vineet kumar singh mukkabaaz bollywood + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.