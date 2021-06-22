Vineet Kumar Singh resumes shoot for Manish Mundra's Siya: 'Back to work'

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has started working on producer Manish Mundra's directorial debut Siya, weeks after Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart production activities with Covid-19 protocols in place.

The shoot of Siya had come to a halt due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April.





The Mukkabaaz actor, who tested positive for Covid-19 in April, had started filming for the movie in March in Uttar Pradesh. Vineet Kumar Singh, 36, shared a photograph from the sets of the film on his Twitter page. "Back to work #Siya directed by @ManMundra," he wrote.

The social drama marks the third collaboration between Vineet and Mundra, best known for backing critically-acclaimed movie such as Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi, Kadvi Hawa and Newton.

The two have previously worked together on movies Aadhaar and award-winning film Tryst With Destiny. Both the films are yet to release in India.