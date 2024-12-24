Virat Kohli blocked Rahul Vaidya on Instagram? Watch what singer has to say about this

What Rahul said

“Mujhe zyada pata nahi, Virat Kohli ne block hi kar dia hai mujhe toh Instagram pe. Mujhe aaj tak samajh nahi aaya ki bhai ne block kyun kiya. Main toh humesha se hi… (I don't know much, Virat Kohli has blocked me on Instagram. I don't know till date why he blocked me. I've always praised him). He's one of the best batsmen of our country. Toh pata nahi, shayad kuchh hua hoga. Mujhe abhi tak samajh nahi aaya ki block kyun kia hai. (So I don't know, something must have happened. I don't know yet why he's blocked me),” Rahul told the paparazzi.

The internet was equally confused. While many came up with far-fetched theories, a hilarious one was when when an Instagram user commented, “galti se virat k bacho se block ka button press ho gya hoga (Virat's kids must have blocked him by mistake) (laughing with tears emoji).” Virat, married to actor Anushka Sharma, has two kids – 3-year-old daughter Vamika and the recently born son Akaay, who will turn one in February next year. The couple and their kids are spending more time in London than India these days. Virat is currently in Australia for a Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

About Rahul Vaidya

Rahul gained popularity as the second runner-up on Sony Entertainment Television's singing show Indian Idol season 1 back in 2004. He subsequently made a new album, sang for Bollywood movies, and participated in more singing reality shows. In 2020, he emerged as the runner-up in Colors' popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. He was also a finalist in Colors' adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Rahul proposed to fellow contestant Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14. They're now married and have a daughter named Navya.