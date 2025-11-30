Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI century leaves Ranveer Singh cheering: ‘Sometimes a king has to remind you why he is the king’

Virat Kohli led a breathtaking start in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. He smashed his 52nd ODI century in the format in the first game in Ranchi. He completed his milestone in 102 balls. Actor Ranveer Singh hailed Virat's game and called him the ‘king’. (Also read: Ranveer Singh draws backlash as he imitates Rishab Shetty’s Kantara act, calls daiva a ‘female ghost’) Virat Kohli's smashing performance at the match earned praise from Ranveer Singh.

What Ranveer shared

Ranveer took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Virat. He also pinned the title track of his upcoming release, Dhurandhar, which fitted well with the swag and power-packed performance of the cricketer in the game. In the caption, Ranveer wrote: “Sometimes a king has to remind you why he is the king.” He also added that his Sunday now feels like a blessing given that he witnessed this marvellous game.

Ranveer via Instagram Stories.

Kohli's feat is historic because he now holds the record of hitting the most centuries in a single format, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 51 tons in Test cricket. Moments after the milestone, a fan seized the opportunity and entered the field to fall on his feet. He was escorted off the ground by the security personnel.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is awaiting the release of Dhurandhar. The trailer introduced him as the ‘wrath of God’. Dhurandhar is directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, along with former child star Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar is releasing in theatres on 5 December.