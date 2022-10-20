Vivek Agnihotri clarifies his tweet on ‘colorful star’: It’s not about Ranveer Singh but Bollywood award shows

Earlier this week, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri stirred up a row when he tweeted that a “colourful star” got 10 awards for disastrous films, which left many wondering if it was an indirect dig at actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his colourful sartorial choices. Now, the filmmaker has come forward to set the record straight, saying it is about the actor.

“Ranveer is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the industry. But then, one should be awarded for good acting, not when one is not doing anything or any great film. Here, I would like to mention that it is not Ranveer Singh. It is not about him. It is about the way these award events function,” says Agnihotri.

He goes on to add, “I don’t care who gets the award. My only contention is that these are all for sale awards. Anybody who has the money and power can buy it. Or somebody who is attending gets an award. I don’t understand why it is called an award function, it should just be called a festival or a get-together.”

The filmmaker, whose directorial project, The Kashmir Files went on to become one of the best performing films of this year, calls these awards a “mockery of creativity and cinema”.

Elaborating on this, he says, “They are giving such a bad name to our country, look at the kinds of awards they give, and how they do it. It is shameful. Cinema, which should actually make the brand India stronger, is actually demeaning it. Every single award has 10-12 people, all those friends of each other. They are seen everywhere, as if nobody exists in this industry.”

He also asserts that change has become the need of the hour. “If we don’t change the way Bollywood is going, there will be nothing left to give any awards to,” he wraps up.