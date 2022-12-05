Vivek Agnihotri tweets on his 18 cr home, thanks 'unemployed' Bollywood for 'building new apartments for him every day'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has responded to the reports that he, along with his actor-producer wife Pallavi Joshi, has bought lavish apartments since the release and success of his latest film The Kashmir Files. Targeting 'unemployed Bollywood' and members of political parties, the filmmaker sarcastically tweeted that he wanted to thank them for 'building new apartments for him everyday'. (Also read| The Kashmir Files row: Nadav Lapid apologises for comment)

Vivek tweeted on Sunday, “I am really grateful to all the Congressis, AAPiyas and unemployed Bollywoodiyas for building new apartments for me everyday and also for furnishing them with luxury furniture. I really liked the sofa which came from 10 Janpath. Thank you everyone. Thank you @ikaveri ji.”

A glimpse of Vivek's post.

In October this year, an Economic Times report said Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi bought had an apartment worth ₹17.92 crores in Mumbai’s Versova, and paid a stamp duty of ₹1.07 crore for the registration of the deal.

Vivek has come under the scanner once again for his film on the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 90s. It restarted when Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid said The Kashmir Files is propaganda and a vulgar film. Nadav was the jury chairperson at the recently concluded 53rd International Film Festival of India and made his statement at the closing ceremony of the festival.

Sudipto Sen, the only Indian filmmaker on the jury, claimed Nadav's statement reflected his personal views but all the other jury members - American producer Jinko Gotoh, French film editor Pascale Chavance and French documentary filmmaker Javier Angulo Barturen - have extended their support to Nadav.

In a joint statement issued on Twitter, the members said they ‘stand by’ Nadav's views and added, “We were not taking a political stance on the film's content. We were making an artistic statement, and it saddens us greatly to see the festival platform being used for politics and subsequent personal attacks on Nadav. That was never the intention of the jury."

The Kashmir Files was written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and also featured Anupam Kher, Mithun Charaborty, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi.

