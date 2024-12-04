Vivek Oberoi calls Bollywood ‘insecure place’, reveals why he decided to become businessman

Vivek Oberoi established himself in Bollywood with films like Saathiya and Company. However, the actor's career saw a dull phase when he had to sit at home for months despite his films working at the box office. Vivek then decided to pursue his plan B, which was to become a businessman. Vivek Oberoi about becoming businessman after Bollywood Lobbies.(AFP)

In a conversation with SCREEN, Vivek Oberoi reveals how he had to switch to business to counter the efforts of a lobby that existed within the industry. He revealed that after Shootout at Lokhandwala, he had no work for 14 to 15 months despite the success of the film and this prompted his decision to become a businessman.

Vivek Oberoi on not having work for 14 to 15 months

He said, "I have done about 67 projects in 22 years, but the industry is a very insecure place. You could be performing well, winning awards, and doing your job as an actor, but at the same time, you can get no work for other reasons. After 2007 when I did Shootout At Lokhandwala, the Ganpat song went viral, I won awards, so I expected a lot of offers, but I didn’t get any. I sat at home for 14 to 15 months after the success of the film. It was only around the 2009 mark when I decided I didn’t want to be completely dependent on this but build my economic independence. I didn’t want to be in a situation where a lobby could decide your future. Somebody could bully you into doing something because they controlled things.”

Vivek Oberoi on choosing to become businessman

Vivek Oberoi further revealed that doing business was always his plan B and how it gave him financial independence. He said, "Business was always a Plan B, and I decided cinema will be my passion. My livelihood should be my business, which helped me earn my independence and get out of that whole trap of lobbies, or having to sell your soul or suck up to somebody that is no great way to live at least for me. Some people make a living out of it but for me, that’s not the case.”

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series, Indian Police Force which also starred Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Sharad Kelkar and Shweta Tiwari. He will next be seen in the movie Masti 4 alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani.