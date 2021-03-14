Vivek Oberoi: I did get upset when getting a challan became a headline
After getting penalised for riding his bike without wearing a helmet, actor Vivek Oberoi has found a way to take it in jest, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t get upset when his “silly mistake” became a talking point.
Last month, on Valentine’s Day, the actor along with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi had gone out for a “refreshing joyride”, a short video of which Oberoi shared on Twitter. Later, he was fined for not wearing a helmet and mask.
Quoting one headline that read, ‘Vivek Oberoi in trouble for not wearing a helmet, the actor says, “It was the same week when I announced a scholarship worth ₹16 crore for children belonging to farmer families. But what was interesting and became national news, which was spoken about everywhere, was that I was fined for not wearing a helmet one day.”
While he doesn’t want to defend his actions, the 44-year-old wonders, “how many people causally don’t wear a helmet” in the country.
He rues, “I was singled out. It doesn’t become a news when you don’t wear a helmet while riding a bike. I did get a little upset thinking that instead of focussing on the scholarship, which can actually help change the lives of people, the focus is on a silly mistake that I made.”
Lately, Oberoi has been referring to the incident by making funny videos, and urging people to take all precautions to be safe on the road. His experience of working in the industry has helped him get the art of turning negative into positive.
“Over the years, I have developed a mindset to take a problem, something negative and turn it into something positive,” says the son of actor Suresh Oberoi.
That is when the actor, known for films such as Saathiya (2002), Dum (2003) Yuva (2004) and PM Narendra Modi (2019), came up with the thought of taking his mistake and using it to give out a message.
“They were right. I should have worn my helmet. So, I thought let’s use it to have fun, and at the same time give out a positive message,” he ends.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot
- Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday
- Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note
- Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination
- Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'
- Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'
- Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch
- Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'
- Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here
- Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A gathering for a better tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha praises Alia after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire us to push harder'
- Samantha Akkineni shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from RRR and deemed Alia 'phenomenal', adding that she inspires all to push harder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox