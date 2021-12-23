Vivek Oberoi's dad told him 'how can you struggle? You are Suresh Oberoi's son', he said: 'I will drop your last name'

Actor Vivek Oberoi has recalled telling his father, actor Suresh Oberoi that he would drop the surname and struggle in the film industry. In a new interview, Vivek said that he was in his early 20s when he told Suresh that he didn't want him to produce films for Vivek.

Vivek Oberoi made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's film Company. He has featured in many movies including Road, Dum, Saathiya, Masti, Yuva, Kisna: The Warrior Poet, Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istanbul, Rakht Charitra, Bank Chor, and PM Narendra Modi.

In an interview with Zoom Digital, Vivek said, "I went up to my father, I think I was 22 or 23 when I said I don't want to do this. I don't want you to produce films for me and he was like 'Are you mad?' And I was like no, I don't want you to do it. You made it on your own and he said 'but I had to struggle'. Struggle very difficult. And I said, 'No, even I will struggle'. And he said, 'Arey, how can you struggle? You are Suresh Oberoi's son'. And then, I said I will drop your last name."

"I will just be Vivek Anand and I will struggle. I will go door-to-door, I will go office-to-office. I will stand in queues. I will go and take my portfolios, awards and certificates that I had won in inter-college and national youth festivals. I had done so much theatre," he also added. Vivek said that he faced rejection and struggle for almost two years.

Vivek has produced Dekh Indian Circus in 2011, which featured in the 16th Busan Film festival. The film won the Audience Choice Award for Best Film at the film festival.

He was recently seen in the third season of the Amazon Original series Inside Edge. The show also features Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial. Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, the show is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment.

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi: 'I am doing a film that’s got no emotion, no depth; it's completely superficial'

Last month, Vivek started shooting for his Malayalam movie Kaduva. The film is being directed by Shaji Kailas. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the lead role in Kaduva.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON