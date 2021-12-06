Vivek Oberoi: 'I am doing a film that’s got no emotion, no depth; it's completely superficial'

Vivek Oberoi has said that he is all set to work on a 'superficial film' that is devoid of any emotion or depth, and it is completely ‘trippy’. He added that he loved the idea and script of the film. In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek Oberoi opened up on the varied type of work which he has been picking.

Vivek is currently seen in Inside Edge. The third season of the series landed on Amazon Prime last week and also features Richa Chadha in a lead role.

Talking about how he has been picking a variety of projects these days, Vivek Oberoi said, “I am only doing stuff that excites me. Or stuff that makes me feel like, ‘This is a kick, I want to do it’. I am doing a film which I will be shooting in England in the first quarter of next year. It is a full trip. It is a trippy movie, and it is completely superficial. It has got no depth, no emotion, but it is a trip. And, I just love it, I just love the script, I love the idea and I was like, ‘Let us take something trivial like this and let us have fun making a movie'.” He added that he is doing stuff that is at different ends of the spectrum.

He also shared a few details on his upcoming show with Suniel Shetty. “I am super excited about the stuff that I am doing right now. I am shooting this very interesting show for MX Player called Dharavi Bank and my character, Jayant Gavaskar, is also a fascinating character. It is not something I have played before. It is the protagonist of the show and Anna, Suniel Shetty, is the antagonist. I absolutely love him (Suniel). It is a love-hate relationship with him. I love him in real life and hate him onscreen,” he said.

Asked if he’d like to play any other character in Inside Edge, apart from his own, Vivek said, “That’s like taking a kid to a candy store and asking him to pick one. I am a hungry actor. I am constantly thinking of characters. Now, as I grow into being a producer, being a writer myself - I have been creatively writing so much content. I am also realising that I often feel that as an actor I would love to play a role, ‘But I am not the best fit for the part’. 'Maybe this part should be played by this actor.’ I am kind of growing up, in a way, in that journey too. I can say ‘This actor suits better for this role, and this story’. I know I want to do everything as an actor but I can’t, I will pick and choose the right ones.”