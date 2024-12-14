Vivek Oberoi shares his money-lending business is worth 3400 crore, reveals why still he flies economy class

Actor Vivek Oberoi has spoken about his money-lending business for students adding that it is valued at around ₹3400 crore. Recently, Franchise India shared a video of the actor talking about introducing a zero-interest payment plan. He added that he used his personal brand to draw attention. (Also Read | Vivek Oberoi calls Bollywood ‘insecure place’, reveals why he decided to become businessman) Vivek Oberoi spoke about his business.

Vivek talks about his ₹ 3400 crore valued company

Vivek said, "I set up a start-up which was into education fee financing, non collateralised. That became very big. We reached 12,000 schools, colleges, and universities through a B2B network. But then we went on to connect to the C and owned that data. We knew our customers directly, which was 45 lakh individuals who were going to school or college. That was very rich data, and that’s how the company was valued at almost $400 million (around ₹3400 crore). "

Why Vivek flies economy class

He added, "What I realised is when I leveraged my association there, it got me two things. It had a positive social impact, which was authentic to who I am because I like doing things that create a positive social impact in my country from the grassroots up. It helped me a lot...When I fly personally, I fly first class, business class. Whenever I fly for a company that I'm a co-founder of, I fly economy with the whole team."

Vivek recently spoke about his business

Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, Vivek had said his business ventures have given him enough freedom to pursue his passion for acting and focus on stories that resonate with him. "Acting is my passion and business is the enabler. It has got me to a point where I can pursue my passion purely. There's no compulsion to do something that I'm not enjoying or bow to a lobby or do any of that. It (business) has given me that freedom," he had said.

Vivek's upcoming films

Vivek is set to begin shooting Masti 4 alongside actors Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani early next year. He will soon start another schedule of an action thriller, co-starring Tiger Shroff. The actor has also wrapped up filming for Vishal Ranjan Mishra's action thriller Grey opposite Nithya Menon. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty's debut OTT series Indian Police Force.