Vivek Oberoi thanks Emirates, UAE leadership as he returns safely, reunites with family in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict

On Friday, Vivek took to Instagram and shared a video message. The actor said, "For all of us from over 200 nationalities who live here, the UAE is simply home. Over the past few days, as geopolitical tensions grew, the distance between where I was and where my family waited felt heavier than ever.”

As tensions rose in the Middle East due to the US–Iran conflict, several flights were disrupted, leaving many people stranded in Dubai and other cities in the United Arab Emirates. However, many of them have recently returned safely to India. Actor Vivek Oberoi , who recently returned to Dubai from Mumbai, penned a note expressing gratitude to Emirates and the UAE government for ensuring the safety of residents during the tense period.

He added, "Returning to Dubai, I felt every person on that Emirates plane had a silent story in their eyes. Hats off to the Emirates crew for maintaining calm and taking care of everyone with a smile despite their own fears. The moment we touched down, the atmosphere shifted from silent anxiety to a collective surge of relief.”

He further shared that he was moved to tears upon seeing families reunite. Recalling an emotional moment, he said, “Walking through the terminal, I saw daughters throwing themselves into their parents’ arms and fathers lifting their little ones in the air. I spent the entire journey with my own heart racing, my thoughts fixed entirely on my kids. A heartfelt thank you to Emirates for being the bridge that brought us back together in a world that felt like it was shifting.”

Vivek also expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership and said, “Today I am more grateful than ever for the resilience of the UAE government in the face of global uncertainty. Your steady leadership and unwavering calm provided the safety we needed to come back." He captioned the video, “My deepest gratitude to the UAE leadership, the frontline heroes, and the wings of @emirates for their incredible guardianship. It’s good to be back.”

Vivek is married to Priyanka Alva and has two kids, son Vivaan Oberoi and daughter Ameyaa Oberoi. The actor lives in a villa in the Meadows neighbourhood of Dubai. His office is located in Business Bay in the city. Earlier, as tensions escalated in the Middle East, Vivek urged Indians not to spread panic and to rely on verified media for information, while keeping everyone in their prayers.