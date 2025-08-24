War 2 box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film shows slight growth, crosses 220 crore

War 2 box office collection day 11: Ayan Mukerji's Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani-starrer spy action thriller was one of the most awaited films of the year. The film faced stiff competition from Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie at the box office as it released on the same day on August 14. The film had dipped during the weekdays, but as per the latest update on Sacnilk, War 2 has picked up in the second weekend. It has now crossed the ₹ 220 crore mark. (Also read: Naga Vamsi hits back at those trolling him over Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2, busts rumours of him leaving films) War 2 box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR headline this YRF spy thriller.

War 2 box office update

The latest update states that War 2 collected ₹ 6.33 crore as per early estimates. This takes the total collections after 11 days of release to ₹ 220.83 crore. War 2 collected ₹ 52 crore on its opening day and showed growth on its next day, minting ₹ 57.85 crore. The downward spiral for the film started from the next day, and a worrying first week, where the collections came as low as ₹4 crore (on its second Friday).

Rajinikanth's Coolie, which released in theatres on the same day as War 2, seems to be winning the box office clash. Coolie has crossed the ₹ 250 crore mark.

About War 2

War 2 picks off after the events of Siddharth Anand’s War (2019), which saw Kabir (Hrithik) being told by his mentor Luthra (Ashutosh Rana) that he’s better off working outside the system. He is now suspected to be a rogue agent with Vikram (Jr NTR) and Luthra’s daughter Kavya (Kiara) hot on his heels. Anil Kapoor plays a key role in the film, while Bobby Deol is seen in a brief cameo during the mid-credits. War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger series.