War 2 box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film shows no growth, earns less than 5 crore on 2nd Friday

War 2 box office collection day 9: Ayan Mukerji’s YRF spy film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, was released in theatres on 14 August in a clash with Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. The action thriller has officially crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the Indian box office after nine days of release. War 2 box office collection day 9: Jr NTR is seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.

On its second Friday (Day 9), the film added an estimated ₹4 crore across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions, taking its India net total to ₹208.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

War 2 performance in 9 days

The film had a stellar opening, collecting ₹52 crore on Day 1, driven largely by its Telugu version ( ₹22cr), which surprisingly outperformed the Hindi collections ( ₹29cr) initially. Hindi took over from Day 2 onward, with the first week ending at a strong ₹204.25 crore. Language-wise, War 2 has earned ₹150.4 crore in Hindi, ₹52.2 crore in Telugu, and ₹1.65 crore in Tamil so far.

Occupancy across cities

Hindi occupancy dipped to around 7.05%, with cities like Bengaluru (14%), Jaipur (15.5%), and Chennai (23%) showing stronger-than-average holds. Mumbai and NCR showed moderate attendance, each around 7–7.5%. Tamil and Telugu versions maintained healthy occupancy levels at 14.5% and 14.56%, respectively.

About War 2

The film has received mixed reviews. An excerpt from Hindustan Times review read, "It is another recycled story from Shridhar Raghavan, who has already penned Pathaan, War and Tiger 3 for YRF. Kiara’s character vanishes from the narrative midway through the first half, but you are too busy trying to make sense of what is going on to notice. The constant mishmash of action and chase sequences wears you out, and every entry of Hrithik and NTR is in slow motion, almost instructing their fans, 'Here is your hero, clap.'"

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is part of YRF’s Spy Universe, following the events of Pathaan and the Tiger series. The film stars Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, alongside N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Kiara Advani. With a post-credit tease for the upcoming spy film Alpha, the YRF universe is poised for further expansion.