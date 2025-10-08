War 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani's spy film

War 2 OTT release: When Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 was released in theatres on August 14, expectations were high for the YRF spy universe film. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, the film was supposed to be Jr. NTR’s star-studded debut in Bollywood. However, the film failed to meet expectations. Here’s when and where you can watch it on OTT if you missed watching it in theatres. War 2 OTT release: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani headline the YRF spy film.

War 2 OTT release platform and date

Netflix announced on Wednesday that War 2 will be released on the platform on 9 October. It will be available for streaming in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. Making the announcement, the official social media platform of Netflix India wrote, “Double the rage. Double the rampage. Ready for the War? Watch War 2, out 9 October on Netflix.” The news elicited mixed reactions from the audience, with some commenting with laughter emojis while others expressed their anticipation for watching the film.

Hrithik Roshan opens up on War 2

Earlier this month, Hrithik spoke about War 2 for the first time after its release. Posting pictures of his character Kabir from the film on Instagram, he wrote, “Everything seemed so perfect. Like it's meant to be. A sure shot. No worries , just needed to do my job right. Which Ofcourse I did. But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out..This is too easy ... I know this too well. And another that said, I deserve it, every film doesn't have to be a torture and trauma and an incessant search for the truth of the moment. Just relax.”

War 2 was a sequel to Siddharth Anand’s 2019 film War, which saw Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Hrithik reprised his role as Kabir in the film, which introduced Jr NTR and Kiara to the spy universe as Vikram and Kavya. The film had a post-credits scene that teased the next instalment in the spy universe – Alpha, which will star Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol. War 2 collected ₹364.25 crore worldwide at the box office, falling short of beating War's ₹471 crore lifetime haul.