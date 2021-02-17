Watch: Dia Mirza explains why Vaibhav Rekhi was MIA when she distributed sweets to the paparazzi

Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, February 15. The actor had an intimate wedding affair at her residence in Mumbai. Soon after the ceremony, Dia and Vaibhav posed for the paparazzi present outside the venue. However, a few moments later, Dia appeared solo to distribute sweets to the paparazzi.

The photographers, like many fans, couldn't help but wonder why Vaibhav wasn't present with the actor during the endearing moment. "Sir ko bhi bulaye na ma'am (call sir as well)," a photographer asked Dia. The Sanju star instantly responded that Vaibhav gave the distribution a skip because he is shy.

For the unversed, Vaibhav is a Mumbai-based businessman. Vaibhav and Dia have reportedly been dating for a while now. However, the two have never discussed their relationship or wedding until now.

Sharing the news of her recent nuptials, Dia took to Instagram and wrote, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

The couple's wedding was attended by a few close family members and friends. This included producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, Aditi Rao Hydari and Smriti Khanna.

Many other stars including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Taapsee Pannu showered the newly married couple with love on social media.

Dia and Vaibhav's wedding made the headlines for a number of reasons. The internet applauded the couple for choosing a priestess to conduct their wedding. Fans deemed Dia as a "living feminism in true sense". Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Dia sported the same saree which Deepika Padukone sported on Diwali last year.

