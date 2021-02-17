IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt visits an eye clinic escorted by Ranbir Kapoor's personal bodyguard
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been together for a while now.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been together for a while now.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt visits an eye clinic escorted by Ranbir Kapoor's personal bodyguard

  • Alia Bhatt was recently spotted with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at a birthday dinner for his uncle, Randhir Kapoor. Alia had earlier rushed back from Maldives after the sudden passing away of actor-director Rajiv Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:25 PM IST

Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted in Mumbai after a visit to an eye clinic on Wednesday. Escorting her was boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's bodyguard.

Alia was casually dressed in a pair of denim shorts and printed top. She had a safety face mask on and was holding a huge bag.


Ranbir and Alia had been spotted at Randhir Kapoor's home for his birthday dinner on February 14 night. Randhir turned 74 on February 15. Also present on the occasion were Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their young son Taimur Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, who was accompanied by daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain and his girlfriend actor Tara Sutaria.

Alia had to cut short her holiday to the Maldives with her girl gang - sister Shaheen and BFFs Akansha and Anushka Ranjan - and had to rush back home after the unexpected demise of Randhir's younger brother Rajiv.

Since October last year, Alia had been busy shooting for her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.

Also read: Not acting, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business

The film's shoot had come to standstill in March last year after the first coronavirus lockdown was announced. Since its resumption, most of the film's shoot had been taking place after 7 pm. A source had been quoted in Mid Day explaining how Sanjay wanted to begin from where he had left. “To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup," he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor bollywood gangubai kathiawadi

Related Stories

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at the construction site.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at the construction site.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at construction site of new home, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted on Tuesday, reportedly at the construction site of their new Pali Hill home.
READ FULL STORY
Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy and has been created by Ayan Mukerji.
Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy and has been created by Ayan Mukerji.
bollywood

Nagarjuna completes shooting his portion in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Actor Nagarjuna took to Twitter to inform his fans that he had wrapped his portion in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. He also shared pictures with the lead pair and film's director Ayan Mukerji.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone has been busy with the shoot of Splitsvilla 13.
Sunny Leone has been busy with the shoot of Splitsvilla 13.
bollywood

Sunny posts a glorious pool pic, says her name's on the hat to dispel any doubts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • Sunny Leone shared a new picture of herself, chilling in a pool. She joked about her name being on the hat that covered her face, in case people didn't recognise her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra wrote about her unpleasant experiences in her memoir, Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra wrote about her unpleasant experiences in her memoir, Unfinished.
bollywood

Priyanka says why she did not speak up about demeaning experiences in Bollywood

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that she did not speak about the demeaning experiences she had in Bollywood back then because she was 'trying to make a career at that point'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Om: The Battle Within stars Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Om: The Battle Within stars Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Roy Kapur.
bollywood

Sanjana shares pics with Om: The Battle Within co-star Aditya as film wraps up

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with her Om: The Battle Within co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and director Kapil Verma, as their film wrapped up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot earlier this week.(Varinder Chawla)
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot earlier this week.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Watch: Dia Mirza on why Vaibhav Rekhi was MIA while distributing sweets to paps

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Soon after her wedding ceremony came to an end, Dia Mirza was seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi. The actor was seen sans husband Vaibhav Rekhi at the time. She explained why he was MIA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor had learnt about her pregnancy after signing Veere Di Wedding.
Kareena Kapoor had learnt about her pregnancy after signing Veere Di Wedding.
bollywood

When Kareena Kapoor had asked Veere Di Wedding producer to replace her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Veere Di Wedding script was changed in order to incorporate Kareena Kapoor's first pregnancy but the plan was dropped. She later returned to shoot for the film after her maternity leave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been together for a while now.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been together for a while now.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt visits an eye clinic escorted by Ranbir Kapoor's bodyguard

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt was recently spotted with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at a birthday dinner for his uncle, Randhir Kapoor. Alia had earlier rushed back from Maldives after the sudden passing away of actor-director Rajiv Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Lokhande is in Shimla with boyfriend Vicky Jain.
Ankita Lokhande is in Shimla with boyfriend Vicky Jain.
bollywood

Ankita posts swimsuit photos, gives a peek into 'Valentine diaries' with Vicky

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:21 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande shared pictures from her holiday in Shimla, with boyfriend Vicky Jain. She posted photos from the swimming pool and from one of their dates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonu Nigam provided vocals for a remixed version of Britney Spears' I Wanna Go.
Sonu Nigam provided vocals for a remixed version of Britney Spears' I Wanna Go.
bollywood

Before Priyanka-Pitbull, her manager got Britney and Sonu Nigam to collaborate

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Did you know that Sonu Nigam provided Hindi vocals for a remixed version of Britney Spears' I Wanna Go?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra rules out duet with Nick Jonas: 'Not going to expose myself'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that she has no plans to collaborate with Nick Jonas musically. She called him a 'prodigy' and quipped that she did not want to 'expose' herself by teaming up with him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shatrughan Sinha, wife Poonam pose with their kids, Sonakshi and Luv.
Shatrughan Sinha, wife Poonam pose with their kids, Sonakshi and Luv.
bollywood

Luv Sinha says he wouldn't be compared to Sonakshi if his debut film was a hit

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Sonakshi Sinha's brother, Luv, has said that he is proud of her for having taken the family legacy forward, and had his debut film been a blockbuster, he wouldn't have been compared to her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff will soon begin work on his next film, Ganapath.
Tiger Shroff will soon begin work on his next film, Ganapath.
bollywood

Tiger displays his amazing action skills, Disha's sister calls it 'perfection'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Tiger Shroff shared a short clip giving a peek into his 'setlife' doing an action sequence. His fans, family and industry colleagues were full of praise. Watch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan in a screengrab from her video.
Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan in a screengrab from her video.
bollywood

Saif cuts a royal figure in new photoshoot with Soha, ahead of baby's birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • Siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan took part in a photoshoot for the House of Pataudi label, ahead of his baby's birth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapor and Varun Sharma impress Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor with Roohi trailer.
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapor and Varun Sharma impress Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor with Roohi trailer.
bollywood

Roohi trailer inspires hilarious memes: Fans can't stop laughing at DDLJ moment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:26 PM IST
A trailer for Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma-starrer Roohi debuted this week. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor joined fans in expressing their excitement for the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhaakad star Arjun Rampal heads out for a tiger safari with partner Gabriella, and children Arik, Mahikaa and Myra.
Dhaakad star Arjun Rampal heads out for a tiger safari with partner Gabriella, and children Arik, Mahikaa and Myra.
bollywood

Dhaakad star Arjun Rampal goes on a sunny safari with kids, here's what they saw

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Arjun Rampal is currently filming for Kangana Ranaut-led Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh. The actor took a quick break from the shoot and visited Satpura Tiger Reserve with his partner, Gabriella Demetriades and children - Mahikaa, Myra and Arik.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurfateh Singh Pirzada is now a part of Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).
Gurfateh Singh Pirzada is now a part of Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).
bollywood

Meet Gurfateh Pirzada, Karan Johar to groom Guilty actor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:34 PM IST
  • Gurfateh Singh Pirzada played the male lead in Kiara Advani-starrer Netflix film Guilty. He is now a part of Karan Johar's talent management agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP