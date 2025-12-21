Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

'Well-made propaganda' Dhurandhar more dangerous than 'bakwas' films The Taj Story, Bengal Files: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Dec 21, 2025 04:06 pm IST

Dhruv Rathee, in his new video, has called Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar ‘dangerous propaganda’.

Content creator Dhruv Rathee delivered a scathing video on Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, calling it dangerous propaganda and ‘lies’. The political commentator had earlier criticised the film’s violence and gore on social media. In a new video, posted on his YouTube channel, Rathee criticised the film’s political leanings and called it more dangerous than ‘badly-made’ films.

Dhruv Rathee has released a new video criticising Dhurandhar.
Dhruv Rathee has released a new video criticising Dhurandhar.

Dhruv Rathee calls Dhurandhar dangerous propaganda

On Saturday evening, Dhruv posted a video titled ‘Reality of Dhurandhar’ on his YouTube channel, wherein he slammed the film for being ‘jhootha and vahiyat’ propaganda (lies and falsehoods), saying director Aditya Dhar has tried to sell lies through the film. In the video, Rathee admitted that the film was well made, and added that it made it ‘more dangerous’. He argued, “Well-made propaganda is more dangerous. Films like The Taj Story and The Bengal Films were not dangerous, kyunki wo bakwaas films thi (because they were bad films). But Dhurandhar is an engaging film.”

In the video, Rathee also dismissed people defending Dhurandhar calling it ‘just a film’. He said, “The problem is that Dhurandhar repeatedly shows you it’s inspired by real events. It says so in the trailer. It shows the real footage from the 26/11 attacks. The real audio recordings of conversations between the terrorists and their handlers have been used. It also uses real-life gangsters and cops based in Pakistan’s Lyari.” Rathee argued that setting the film in reality made it more believable than any other spy thrillers, such as Pathaan or Tiger films.

Earlier in the day, the content creator had promised to ‘destroy’ the film in a tweet announcing the video. So far, Aditya Dhar or the makers of Dhurandhar have not responded to the video.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that draws from real events to show the story of an Indian spy embedded in the gangs of Pakistan, trying to dismantle their terror network from within. It stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. The film has been a runaway success, earning close to 800 crore worldwide in just 16 days.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Well-made propaganda' Dhurandhar more dangerous than 'bakwas' films The Taj Story, Bengal Files: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On