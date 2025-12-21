'Well-made propaganda' Dhurandhar more dangerous than 'bakwas' films The Taj Story, Bengal Files: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

Content creator Dhruv Rathee delivered a scathing video on Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, calling it dangerous propaganda and ‘lies’. The political commentator had earlier criticised the film’s violence and gore on social media. In a new video, posted on his YouTube channel, Rathee criticised the film’s political leanings and called it more dangerous than ‘badly-made’ films. Dhruv Rathee has released a new video criticising Dhurandhar.

Dhruv Rathee calls Dhurandhar dangerous propaganda

On Saturday evening, Dhruv posted a video titled ‘Reality of Dhurandhar’ on his YouTube channel, wherein he slammed the film for being ‘jhootha and vahiyat’ propaganda (lies and falsehoods), saying director Aditya Dhar has tried to sell lies through the film. In the video, Rathee admitted that the film was well made, and added that it made it ‘more dangerous’. He argued, “Well-made propaganda is more dangerous. Films like The Taj Story and The Bengal Films were not dangerous, kyunki wo bakwaas films thi (because they were bad films). But Dhurandhar is an engaging film.”

In the video, Rathee also dismissed people defending Dhurandhar calling it ‘just a film’. He said, “The problem is that Dhurandhar repeatedly shows you it’s inspired by real events. It says so in the trailer. It shows the real footage from the 26/11 attacks. The real audio recordings of conversations between the terrorists and their handlers have been used. It also uses real-life gangsters and cops based in Pakistan’s Lyari.” Rathee argued that setting the film in reality made it more believable than any other spy thrillers, such as Pathaan or Tiger films.

Earlier in the day, the content creator had promised to ‘destroy’ the film in a tweet announcing the video. So far, Aditya Dhar or the makers of Dhurandhar have not responded to the video.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that draws from real events to show the story of an Indian spy embedded in the gangs of Pakistan, trying to dismantle their terror network from within. It stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. The film has been a runaway success, earning close to ₹800 crore worldwide in just 16 days.