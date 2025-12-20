Dhruv Rathee vows to 'destroy 300 crore propaganda film' in next video as Dhurandhar breaks box office records

Political commentator and content creator Dhruv Rathee has seemingly attacked Dhurandhar once again, or at least promised to. Without naming the film, Rathee tweeted on Saturday that his one video will ‘destroy a ₹300 crore propaganda film’, a not-so-veiled dig at Dhurandhar, which crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office a few days ago. Rathee had earlier criticised director Aditya Dhar for the violence in the film after the trailer had released in November. Dhruv Rathee has previously criticised Dhurandhar for its violence.

Dhruv Rathee vows to destroy Dhurandhar

On Saturday afternoon, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rathee wrote that he will be soon releasing a video on the film: “It takes 1 YouTube video to destroy a ₹300 crore propaganda film. And I guarantee you that the MELTDOWN after this video will be so bad. They’re not ready for this. Releasing tonight ;).”

While he did not name the film, many in the replies tweeted that it must be about Dhurandhar, the Ranveer Singh-starrer that is on course to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The spy thriller, which released on December 5, has minted over ₹480 crore net in India and ₹740 crore gross worldwide.

Dhruv Rathee's war of words with Aditya Dhar

This is not Rathee’s first attack on Dhurandhar. In November, after the film’s trailer opened with a gory torture scene, he had criticised the film’s director. “Aditya Dhar has truly crossed a limit of cheapness in Bollywood. The extreme violence, gore and torture shown in his latest film trailer is the equivalent of watching ISIS beheadings and calling it “entertainment”,” he wrote. Further criticising the film, Rathee added, “His lust for money is so unhinged that he is willingly poisoning the minds of the young generation, desensitizing them to gore and glorifying unimaginable torture.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as an Indian spy in Pakistan’s Lyari, infiltrating the gangs there to dismantle their ties with Pakistan’s terror network. The film has received praise for its performances and technical details, but many have criticised its politics. Even Hrithik Roshan, in his review of the film, praised it but added that he did not agree with its politics.

Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. Part 2 will be released in March 2026.