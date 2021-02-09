When Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan, revealed the question she wanted to ask her
- Actor Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan. This is the question she wanted to ask her.
Actor Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview said that she's very proud of her performance in Barfi!, and that to this day, people come up to her to tell her how much they loved it.
In an appearance on the Hot Ones show on YouTube recently, Priyanka said that she is always touched when fans approach her and praise her performance in Barfi!, which released in 2012. "I didn't win any awards that year, I didn't get any love from... I got love from the fans," she said.
This issue was brought up in an episode of Koffee with Karan, by actor Anushka Sharma, who was promoting her film Bombay Velvet on the show with director Anurag Kashyap.
When Karan asked her if she had any question for Priyanka, Anushka said, "I'd ask her if she was disappointed that she didn't get an award for Barfi!. I thought that was her career-best performance and that she was phenomenal in the film, one of the best performances I've seen by any female actor, over the years."
Anurag interjected, "Who won that year?" Anushka replied, "I don't remember." Karan said that Vidya Balan won most of the awards that year, for her performance in Kahaani.
Also read: Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests: 'Is Mrs Jonas going to chime in at any point?'
Barfi! was a major box office success. At the Filmfare Awards, it received 13 nominations (the most), and was also selected as India's official entry for the Oscars that year.
Priyanka has now set her sights on Hollywood. Her last two releases were We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She released her memoir, Unfinished, on Tuesday.
Follow @htshowbiz or more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena, Karisma, spotted as Kapoor family congregates post Rajiv Kapoor's death
- Members of the Kapoor family -- Kareena, Karisma, Randhir, Babita -- were spotted after the death of Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RIP Rajiv Kapoor: He was best known for his work in Ram Teri Ganga Maili
- Raj Kapoor's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, breathed his last on Tuesday. He reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka's book features unseen pics of 'griha pravesh' with Nick and more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, industry pays tribute to 'Chimpu uncle', see messages
- Members of the film industry paid tribute to Rajiv Kapoor, who died on Tuesday at the age of 58.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt stuns in hot pink, shares new pics from Maldives holiday with BFFs
- Alia Bhatt shared a new picture from her Maldives holiday with her girl gang. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan
- Actor Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan. This is the question she wanted to ask her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, Neetu Kapoor pays tribute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan wishes Amrita Singh on birthday, calls mom 'boss lady'
- Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures with mother Amrita Singh to celebrate the senior actor's birthday on Tuesday. She called Amrita 'boss lady' and her 'soul sister' among other things.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu on entering 30th year as an actor: I take it as a big compliment if people say I am timeless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says she will give up arrogance if anyone can name actor with more range
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti shares Bachchan Pandey BTS pics, gives a glimpse of her character Myra
- Kriti Sanon has shared a couple of pictures from her shoot of her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. She plays a journalist in the film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu shares Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from Looop Lapeta
- Taapsee Pannu introduced a new character from her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in the film. Her character in the film is called Savi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfinished review: Priyanka Chopra reveals private life details in moving book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari with family at Kaziranga National Park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman drops video from 33 years ago to wish friend on wedding anniversary
- Actor Salman Khan on Monday shared a throwback video from his young days to wish a close friend, Sadiq on his wedding anniversary. He also joked about how Sadiq's wife was the reason the marriage survived. He also had a piece of advice for her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox