When Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan, revealed the question she wanted to ask her

Actor Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview said that she's very proud of her performance in Barfi!, and that to this day, people come up to her to tell her how much they loved it.

In an appearance on the Hot Ones show on YouTube recently, Priyanka said that she is always touched when fans approach her and praise her performance in Barfi!, which released in 2012. "I didn't win any awards that year, I didn't get any love from... I got love from the fans," she said.

This issue was brought up in an episode of Koffee with Karan, by actor Anushka Sharma, who was promoting her film Bombay Velvet on the show with director Anurag Kashyap.

When Karan asked her if she had any question for Priyanka, Anushka said, "I'd ask her if she was disappointed that she didn't get an award for Barfi!. I thought that was her career-best performance and that she was phenomenal in the film, one of the best performances I've seen by any female actor, over the years."

Anurag interjected, "Who won that year?" Anushka replied, "I don't remember." Karan said that Vidya Balan won most of the awards that year, for her performance in Kahaani.

Barfi! was a major box office success. At the Filmfare Awards, it received 13 nominations (the most), and was also selected as India's official entry for the Oscars that year.

Priyanka has now set her sights on Hollywood. Her last two releases were We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She released her memoir, Unfinished, on Tuesday.





