When Chunky Panday told Tabassum about bagging his 1st film due to his weakness: Didn't know how to untie pyjama string

Chunky Panday was one of the many celebrities who got an opportunity to appear on late veteran actor Tabassum's popular chat show, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. During an episode, Chunky had told Tabassum that he bagged his first Bollywood film not due to his strengths, but his weakness. Also read: When Bollywood stars would queue outside Doordarshan office to be on Tabassum's show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan

Chunky shared his episode on social media as he remembered the late actor, who died on Friday. She was 78. Sharing the episode, Chunky wrote, “Will miss you Tabassum ji. I am so fortunate to have appeared on Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. @tabassumgovil.”

Talking about how he got a break in Bollywood more than two years of struggle, Chunky said that he got his first film due to his weakness. He revealed he didn't know how make a tie knot or untie a pyjama string, which led him to bag his first film. Speaking in Hindi, Chunky said that he once attended a party in a kurta-churidaar. However, when he went to the washroom, he couldn't untie his pyjama string and asked a few men to help him. Eventually, a man helped him untie his pyjama string.

https://t.co/vNFWBiSHuR

Will miss you Tabassum ji 🙏. I am so fortunate to have appeared on Phool khile hai Gulshan Gulshan. @tabassumgovil — Chunky Panday (@ChunkyThePanday) November 20, 2022

Chunky revealed he spotted a man getting a lot of attention at another party a few months later. When he asked other guests about who he was, he was told that the man was producer Pahlaj Nihalani, known for making Govinda a star. Chunky also approached the man and asked him to give him a film. Pankaj laughed for a few minutes and reminded Chunky that he was the same man who had helped him untie his pyjama string in the washroom. He had then called Chunky at his home and offered him his first film, Aag Hi Aag. It released in 1987 and also starred Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha.

During the episode, Tabassum had also asked Chunky why his character dies so often in films. The actor had replied that it is believed if his character dies, the producer gets to live since the film turns out to be a success in that case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON