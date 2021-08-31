When Dharmendra advised a nervous Shatrughan Sinha to drink alcohol before his film shot: 'Tika le'

Shatrughan Sinha recently revealed that once approached Dharmendra for some advice. The Kaala Patthar actor recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and said that he was nervous about performing the song Shor Mach Gaya Shor in public.

The song is part of Shatrughan's 1974 film Badla. In the song, Shatrughan joins a group of people to celebrate Janmashtami. The actor revealed it was his first time performing in public.

According to an Indianexpress.com report, Shatrughan said, "Mera pehla gaana public mein, Shor Mach Gaya Shor. Jab woh picturise hona tha, main bahut nervous tha, maine public mein nahin kiya (When it had to be picturised, I was very nervous as I had never performed in public),"

Shatrughan added that crowds came by hundreds so he turned to ‘the greatest dancer’ Dharmendra for help. Shatrughan said Dharmendra advised him, 'You do what I did. Tika le (take a drink).'

Besides the incident, Shatrughan also teased Dharmendra for his love life. "Jitna kaam kiya, kitna naam kiya, kitna handsome, jitna chah logon mein rahi, apart from all that, usne ek kaam zabardast kiya — ishq kiya. (Apart from all the respect and love he has earned, there’s one thing he’s done even better: love.) He has always remained a one-woman man, at a time." To which Dharmendra said, “Bahut shararati ho gaya (You’ve become very naughty).”

Shatrughan has starred in numerous hit films. These include Rampur Ka Laxman, Kaalicharan, Kaala Patthar, Jaani Dushman, Naseeb and Khudgarz. In the recent years, the actor has strayed away from the spotlight and has been focusing on his political career.

His daughter Sonakshi Sinha has followed in his footsteps into the industry, having starred in films such as Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, Kalank, Lootera, and Mission Mangal, among many other films. He also has two sons, twins Luv and Khush.