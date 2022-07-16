When Katrina Kaif left the audience clapping after her emotional speech about Bollywood: 'I found my family'

Katrina Kaif once left the audience clapping and cheering for her as she gave an impassioned speech about her love for the film industry. Katrina entered Bollywood with the 2003 film Boom, but it took her two years and three films before she found commercial success. Katrina's 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, in which she starred alongside Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Sushmita Sen, gave her fame and success, and was followed by a series of box-office hits. Also Read| Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif hold hands as they leave for vacation

Katrina, who is celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday, July 16, will complete two decades in the film industry next year. In an appearance at the Zee Cine Award show in 2008, the actor had thanked Bollywood for welcoming her and giving her a home.

During the event held in London, Katrina was honoured with the Special Zee Cine Award For British Indian Star Of The Year. After giving a shoutout to her mother and her sisters, who were sitting in the audience, Katrina expressed her gratitude towards the film industry and her fans for making her dreams come true.

She said, "My mom is from London, my father is from India. So it is a blend of both worlds. But this industry to me has been the most amazingly welcoming industry. I found my family, I found my place in life. I found my home. This industry means everything to me. Thank you all so much for your love, your support. Everyone who is here tonight, everyone who is out there who has watched my film and made them successes. Thank you so much and I wish all of your dreams come true as well as mine have come true tonight."

In another interview with Atika Farooqui in 2015, Katrina had spoken about finding a home in India. She said, "I have had a wonderful time here. I think my journey here has been amazing. I couldn't have asked for more and I think when I came here I found my place in life. I am a person who has to continuously move and change, and when I came here, I think I found my home, I became settled here. The love and the acceptance I have received from the industry has been incredible."

Katrina will be next seen in the horror comedy, Phone Bhoot, which stars her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, and is due for theatrical release on October 7. She will also be seen in the third installment of Kabir Khan's Tiger franchise, opposite Salman Khan. In addition, she has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.

