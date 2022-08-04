Kishore Kumar ‘finally found happiness’ with fourth wife Leena Chandavarkar, offered her film after her husband's death

Kishore Kumar was one of the most iconic celebs in Bollywood. August 4 marks his 93rd birth anniversary. Kishore, who sang memorable songs like Mere Sapno Ki Rani and Aanewala Pal Janewala Hai, also acted in hit movies like Padosan and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. The legendary singer-actor is also remembered for his personal life. In a 2002 interview, his son, singer Amit Kumar, spoke about his father’s marriage with Leena Chandavarkar, one of the most sought-after actors of the time, and recalled Kishore being ‘finally’ happy. Leena was Kishore’s fourth wife and two were married between1980 and 1987. Kishore died in October 1987. Read more: Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar recalls father criticising his singing to RD Burman at recording

Kishore Kumar was one of the most versatile stars of Bollywood; apart from being a singer and an actor, he was also a screenwriter, director, producer and music composer. He also married multiple times. In 1950, Kishore married Ruma Guha Thakurta, legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's niece; the two separated in 1958. Kishore Kumar and Madhubala’s marriage was the most talked-about one in Bollywood. After her death in 1969, Kishore married for the third time in 1976. Kishore and Yogeeta Bali were married for around two years. Kishore then married Leena.

In an old interview with Rediff, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar (from his first marriage), spoke about his father’s relationship with Leena. He said, “With Leena Chandavarkar, Baba (father) finally found happiness… Baba offered her a role in his film Mamta Ki Chhaon Mein, when she had lost her husband (Siddharth Bandodkar) and had come down to Mumbai to complete two pending films. She accepted the film and got out of her depression. She declined his (marriage) proposal, but later impulsively accepted Baba's standing offer."

Earlier in 2022, Leena had spoken about how Kishore had proposed to her the very first time they met, but she rejected him. While appearing on the dance-based reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters season 5, the veteran actor had said ,“When I first met Kishore Kumar, the first thing he told me was that if I was looking out to settle down in life, he is ready with a proposal. At first, I didn’t realise what he was talking about, but he went on to clarify that he wanted to marry me. I was actually shocked when he said that, but I rejected his proposal immediately.”

She continued, “After a few weeks, I had an argument with my father when he called me a ‘musibat’ (problem). I was so angry and hurt that I decided to leave my house and get married to someone and live my life. I still remember going to Carter Road (in Mumbai) and calling Kishore ji. I asked him if his (marriage) proposal was still available, and if it was yes, I was ready to get married to him and that’s how we decided to get married.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON