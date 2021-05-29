When Pankaj Kapur did not 'correct' son Shahid Kapoor's acting in Shaandaar: 'I'm selfish that way'

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, who shared screen space with his son, actor Shahid Kapoor, in Shaandaar, once said that he was 'damn insecure' at the time. Shaandaar, directed by Vikas Bahl, also starred Alia Bhatt and Pankaj's daughter Sanah Kapur. The film was panned by critics upon its release in 2015.

As Pankaj turns 67 on Saturday, here is revisiting his experience of working with Shahid in Shaandaar, and why he called himself 'selfish' as an actor.

In an interview with PTI in 2015, Shahid admitted to 'overacting' when he first shot with Pankaj. "He (Pankaj) is a natural actor. When I first shot with dad there were three four retakes, I felt I was overacting. The most beautiful moment was that I got an opportunity to act with my dad... standing in the same frame with him," Shahid had said.

Pankaj, speaking to Spotboye in 2015, said that he never tried to 'correct' Shahid. "I was damn insecure and was focusing on my role. I'm selfish that way. It's not my job as a co-actor to correct Shahid. There's a director on the set for that," he said.

Also read: FRIENDS reunion director reveals why Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse weren't part of the special

Earlier, in 2011, Pankaj directed Shahid in Mausam. The two will also be seen together, after several years, in the upcoming sports drama, Jersey.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Shahid will play a failed cricketer, who makes a comeback to the sport in his mid-30s, in order to fulfil his son's wish of getting a jersey. Pankaj will reportedly play the role of his coach.

Jersey, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, is slated for a theatrical release this Diwali (November 5). It will clash at the box office with Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role.