Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Pankaj Kapur did not 'correct' son Shahid Kapoor's acting in Shaandaar: 'I'm selfish that way'
bollywood

When Pankaj Kapur did not 'correct' son Shahid Kapoor's acting in Shaandaar: 'I'm selfish that way'

Pankaj Kapur once talked about working with son Shahid Kapoor in Shaandaar, and why he did not 'correct' him for his 'overacting' in the initial few scenes.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Pankaj Kapur shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Shaandaar.

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, who shared screen space with his son, actor Shahid Kapoor, in Shaandaar, once said that he was 'damn insecure' at the time. Shaandaar, directed by Vikas Bahl, also starred Alia Bhatt and Pankaj's daughter Sanah Kapur. The film was panned by critics upon its release in 2015.

As Pankaj turns 67 on Saturday, here is revisiting his experience of working with Shahid in Shaandaar, and why he called himself 'selfish' as an actor.

In an interview with PTI in 2015, Shahid admitted to 'overacting' when he first shot with Pankaj. "He (Pankaj) is a natural actor. When I first shot with dad there were three four retakes, I felt I was overacting. The most beautiful moment was that I got an opportunity to act with my dad... standing in the same frame with him," Shahid had said.

Pankaj, speaking to Spotboye in 2015, said that he never tried to 'correct' Shahid. "I was damn insecure and was focusing on my role. I'm selfish that way. It's not my job as a co-actor to correct Shahid. There's a director on the set for that," he said.

Also read: FRIENDS reunion director reveals why Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse weren't part of the special

Earlier, in 2011, Pankaj directed Shahid in Mausam. The two will also be seen together, after several years, in the upcoming sports drama, Jersey.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Shahid will play a failed cricketer, who makes a comeback to the sport in his mid-30s, in order to fulfil his son's wish of getting a jersey. Pankaj will reportedly play the role of his coach.

Jersey, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, is slated for a theatrical release this Diwali (November 5). It will clash at the box office with Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pankaj kapur shahid kapoor shaandaar

Related Stories

bollywood

Neelima Azeem on her failed marriages with Pankaj Kapur and Rajesh Khattar: 'Experienced grief, rejection, anxiety'

PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 04:21 PM IST
bollywood

On Pankaj Kapur’s birthday, how he re-entered son Shahid Kapoor’s life years after divorcing wife Neelima Azeem

UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2020 08:08 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP