When Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor hilariously dodged a question about not sharing the frame in Udta Punjab

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor haven't shared screen following their breakup. Although the former couple did star in Udta Punjab, they were never seen together. While Shahid was paired with Alia Bhatt, Kareena played Diljit Dosanjh's love interest. Shahid and Kareena had confirmed that they were not sharing the screen during the trailer launch of the movie.

When the exes were asked if they were disappointed over not sharing the frame, Shahid said, "Matlab jo hua hi nahi uske baare mein hum khush the ya dhukhi te? (You're asking if we were happy or sad over something that didn't happen?)" Kareena cheekily responded, "DVD of Jab We Met is always available".

They were further asked if it meant they wouldn't reunite for a movie as a pair, even if it were a Jab We Met sequel, Kareena responded, "That Imtiaz Ali will say na, Shahid". The Kabir Singh star chipped in and said, "If it was to happen then it would have happened earlier. I think Imtiaz Ali has moved on."

Kareena had recently petitioned for YouTuber Kusha Kapila to play the role of Geet in Jab We Met 2. She expressed her wish to see Kusha play the leading role after the social media influencer shared a video re-imagining Geet as a South Delhi woman. Kareena took to the comments section and wrote, "Petition for remaking Jab we met 2 with @kushakapila," adding a few laughing emojis.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met was a massive hit with its dialogues still popular among movie lovers. Speaking about the movie and their breakup, Kareena told Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra last year, "Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives... We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it.”

She had added, "(Jab We Met) changed my career and (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him. And this (relationship with Shahid) kind of took its own course in which both Shahid and me went our separate ways."

