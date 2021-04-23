Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spotted at clinic, do not stop for pics at paparazzi's requests

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made a visit to a clinic in Mumbai on Friday. The couple was seen out and about after a long gap. They, too, are staying at home amid rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Kareena was seen in a grey shirt and grey pants with her hair tied in a bun. She wore red slippers and a mask covering her face. Saif was seen in his usual white kurta pyjama. He also wore a mask for protection.





As Kareena and Saif arrived at the clinic and even when they left, the photographers gathered outside tried to attract their attention, hoping for them to pose for some pictures. But the couple decided to keep a safe distance and quickly exited the place.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second baby, a son, in February. They were already parents to four-year-old son Taimur. Kareena had shared the first picture of her newborn baby on International Women's Day. However, she did not reveal his face or even his name.

Saif had announced the birth of his third son in a statement and thanked everyone for their wishes. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support,” he had said.

Saif is also the dad of actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. They are his children from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh.

Saif, who was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's controversial show Tandav, currently has Adipurush, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Bhoot Police in the pipeline. Kareena finished her portion of the shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium in 2020, with late actor Irrfan Khan.

