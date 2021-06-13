When Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas skied in the Swiss Alps with Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas after their wedding

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 and wasted no time in embarking on their journey together. One of the first things they did together after the elaborate wedding was skiing in Switzerland.

Soon after their wedding, they first spent a few days in London and then left for Switzerland. Priyanka Chopra shared pictures with husband Nick Jonas and a few others from their ski resort.

One picture shows Priyanka and Nick huddled together and the glorious Swiss Alps can be seen in the background. Another image is a close-up that shows Priyanka posing with her sister-in-law Sophie Turner. Priyanka wore a red and black coloured ski wear and a cap while Sophie wore shades of white and blue.

She also posted solo pictures of herself from the outing. Nick’s brothers Joe and Franklin and Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, also came together for a group picture that she shared.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose together.

The Baywatch star and Nick got married in Jodhpur’s majestic Umaid Bhawan in ceremonies held in accordance with both Hindu and Christian rituals.

She first announced her engagement in August 2018 with a picture with Nick. "Taken.. With all my heart and soul," she captioned it.

Priyanka is currently in London to shoot for her upcoming Amazon Prime show, Citadel. The action drama also stars Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. She has been in London since the last few months of 2020. She shot Text For You and promoted her film The White Tiger and her memoir Unfinished from there.

Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.

