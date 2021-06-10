When Ranveer Singh thought he saw Bajirao’s ghost on Bajirao Mastani set, called it ‘trippy experience’

Ranveer Singh, who played Peshwa Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Bajirao Mastani, once said that he possibly encountered the Maratha leader’s ghost. The incident took place during the shoot of the film and ‘completely freaked’ the actor out.

Bajirao Mastani, which also starred Deepika Padukone as Mastani and Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai, released in 2015. The film was a commercial success with a gross worldwide collection of more than ₹300 crore.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle in 2015, Ranveer said that he was not a believer in ghosts until he experienced it himself. “It was a very trippy experience and I completely freaked out. I recall it as one of the most difficult days of the shoot. I thought I felt some kind of presence and something told me it’s him,” he said.

Ranveer supposedly encountered the spirit of Bajirao on the set, a week after the thought crossed his mind while he was in the shower. “I started to think what if I encounter his ghost and connect to his spirit and all. I don’t know what made me think of it. But it was the following week that I felt it actually happen. I had a tough task ahead of me on that day of shoot and I was praying hard to get it right. There was a black wall on the sets on which some white dust had settled and formed the pattern in the shape of Bajirao’s figure. It had the turban, the eyes, nose, the mooch and the arms. The resemblance was for all to see,” he said.

Also see: Riteish Deshmukh thinks he is kissing Genelia D’Souza’s hand during romantic moment, gets unexpected shock

While Ranveer did not discount the possibility of his ‘mind playing tricks’, he maintained that he had a ‘strong instinctive feeling’.

Ranveer will be seen next as former cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama 83, directed by Kabir Khan. Deepika will also star in the film, as his wife, Romi Dev. It revolves around the Indian cricket team’s first-ever World Cup victory in 1983. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON