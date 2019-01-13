Ranveer Singh struggles to control tears as he reveals a friend’s reaction to Bajirao Mastani. Watch

Ranveer Singh’s public persona is that of a maverick—he is a bit of a free spirit, when it comes to his choice of clothes and overall demeanour. Fooling around is a way of life for him. Yet, there is a quieter side to his personality which we don’t get to see often, a fact that Deepika Padukone had pointed out too, soon after their wedding.

However, in a recent interview, not only was Ranveer sober, at one point, he became rather emotional and was almost in tears.

Check out the video here:

During the course of the interview, he speaks about how being a successful actor whose films are doing good business feels surreal to him and he is living his dream being an actor. He goes on to say that to share screen space with actors and stars like Govinda, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn whom he had grown up admiring feels like wish fulfilment.

He then mentions how certain characters scar an actor emotionally and physically. He counts Khilji in Padmaavat as one such a character; he had reportedly locked himself in a room for several days to live in that zone and adds that playing that character has been the toughest for him till date.

He also reveals how the reaction of Shanoo Sharma, casting director at Yash Raj Films, to his performance in Bajirao Mastani moved him. Shanoo is the one who really discovered him and he goes on to say that she could not believe that the guy she has known for so long was the one playing Peshwa Bajirao in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film.

Ranveer Singh during the interview.

At that moment, a rather emotional Ranveer could barely speak. In the video, one sees Ranveer struggling to hold back his tears. He goes silent for few seconds, regains his composure and carries on.

2018 will certainly go down in Ranveer’s life as one of his life’s most momentous moments. The year began with his controversial film Padmaavat doing stupendous business. Then towards the end of the year, he got married to his girlfriend of six years, Deepika Padukone, in what can definitely be called a dreamy wedding in Italy’s Lake Como. Later, when the year was almost over, came his next release Simmba that has turned out to be a blockbuster.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 15:20 IST