When Salman Khan gave over $10,000 to 65-year-old crew member: ‘Vo itna ro rahi thi’

Sanam Teri Kasam directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru began their careers as filmmakers with Lucky: No Time for Love, which starred Salman Khan. The director duo has expressed their admiration for the superstar in several interviews. In a conversation with MK Talks, they recalled Salman’s gesture towards a crew member that left her in tears. Sanam Teri Kasam directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru recall Salman Khan's sweet gesture.

Salman's sweet gesture for 65-year-old crew member

Vinay Sapru reminisced about shooting with Salman in Russia for Lucky: No Time for Love. He recalled how a 65-year-old woman working in costume continuity had tears in her eyes after the superstar left her a significant amount of money following the shoot. He said, “Half of the crew was Russian, and the other half was Indian. We thought of assigning a special dresswoman for Salman ji, someone who would handle his costume continuity. She was a 65-year-old Russian woman—healthy and like a mother figure. She used to scold Salman on set, and despite being a huge star, he would just keep laughing.”

Radhika and Vinay added, “One day, she came on set with tears in her eyes, and we asked her, ‘Why are you crying?’ She said, ‘No, I got this envelope from Salman.’ Voh itna ro rahi thi, she said shayad mujhe 3-4 saal tak kuch karna hi naa pade. Voh unko thank you bhi nahi bol paayi. Voh insaan kuch aur hi level ke hain.” (She was crying so much. She said that maybe she wouldn’t have to work for the next 3-4 years. She couldn’t even thank him. He is a man of a completely different level.)

The filmmakers then revealed that Salman had given the woman more than $10,000. Radhika further shared that Salman didn’t hand over the envelope himself; instead, he had already left Russia after completing the shoot, and that’s when the crew member received it.

Reddit users were impressed with Salman’s generosity. One of the comments read, "Respect him for wanting to help others. This is special." A fan wrote, "I want to be like Salman in the future." Another comment read, "Ok, that’s extremely sweet of him."

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru are currently riding high on success as their film Sanam Teri Kasam, which failed in its initial run, emerged as the highest-grossing re-release. According to Sacnilk, Sanam Teri Kasam earned ₹33 crore upon its re-release, taking its total domestic net to ₹41.35 crore and worldwide gross to ₹53 crore. Of this, approximately ₹45 crore came from the re-release.

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie

Salman is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the action drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles. The film is set for a festive release on Eid this year.