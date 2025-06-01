When Salman Khan's uncle adopted a Nepalese domestic worker who was fired from job: ‘He's one of our brothers now’

While most people know about Salman Khan’s adopted sister Arpita Khan, few are aware that the superstar also has a Nepalese brother. During the launch of Bigg Boss 11, Salman opened up about a lesser-known chapter from his family’s past. He recalled how his uncle once adopted a young Nepalese boy named Tesu, who was abandoned after losing his job in their building. (Also Read: Salman Khan confirms film with Atlee is delayed, announces new actioner with Sanjay Dutt: Its action is on another level) When Salman Khan revealed that his family adopted a Nepalese child.

Salman Khan recalls his uncle adopting a Nepalese boy

When Johnny Lever's daughter, comedian-actor Jamie Lever, pitched a comedic situation about how everything goes sideways in a household when the domestic worker leaves, Salman recalled, "A similar situation happened at our house. When we were very young, a Nepalese boy named Tesu, who used to work on the fourth floor of our building, got into a fight with the flat owner's kid, and they fired him. Tesu, the poor kid, didn’t know where to go because he had come from Nepal, so we gave him shelter at our house. However, people in the building complained about it."

He added, "So my uncle from Indore had come down to Mumbai. He asked, ‘What will you do about this kid? He doesn’t even know where his home is.’ So he said, ‘I’ll take him to Indore,’ and he did. Today, Tesu is the owner of a property in Indore. My uncle adopted him. He got married, has three kids, and is one of our brothers now. His life changed."

Salman Khan’s recent and upcoming projects

Salman was most recently seen in the action thriller Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews, with criticism for its weak storyline, and it failed at the box office.

Salman will next be seen in another action film alongside Sanjay Dutt, which he announced during the promotion of Sikandar. In addition, he has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 in the pipeline.