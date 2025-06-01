Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

When Salman Khan's uncle adopted a Nepalese domestic worker who was fired from job: ‘He's one of our brothers now’

ByRiya Sharma
Jun 01, 2025 08:42 PM IST

Salman Khan once revealed how a Nepalese boy who used to work as a domestic worker in his building became his brother.

While most people know about Salman Khan’s adopted sister Arpita Khan, few are aware that the superstar also has a Nepalese brother. During the launch of Bigg Boss 11, Salman opened up about a lesser-known chapter from his family’s past. He recalled how his uncle once adopted a young Nepalese boy named Tesu, who was abandoned after losing his job in their building. (Also Read: Salman Khan confirms film with Atlee is delayed, announces new actioner with Sanjay Dutt: Its action is on another level)

When Salman Khan revealed that his family adopted a Nepalese child.
When Salman Khan revealed that his family adopted a Nepalese child.

Salman Khan recalls his uncle adopting a Nepalese boy

When Johnny Lever's daughter, comedian-actor Jamie Lever, pitched a comedic situation about how everything goes sideways in a household when the domestic worker leaves, Salman recalled, "A similar situation happened at our house. When we were very young, a Nepalese boy named Tesu, who used to work on the fourth floor of our building, got into a fight with the flat owner's kid, and they fired him. Tesu, the poor kid, didn’t know where to go because he had come from Nepal, so we gave him shelter at our house. However, people in the building complained about it."

He added, "So my uncle from Indore had come down to Mumbai. He asked, ‘What will you do about this kid? He doesn’t even know where his home is.’ So he said, ‘I’ll take him to Indore,’ and he did. Today, Tesu is the owner of a property in Indore. My uncle adopted him. He got married, has three kids, and is one of our brothers now. His life changed."

Salman Khan’s recent and upcoming projects

Salman was most recently seen in the action thriller Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews, with criticism for its weak storyline, and it failed at the box office.

Salman will next be seen in another action film alongside Sanjay Dutt, which he announced during the promotion of Sikandar. In addition, he has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 in the pipeline.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Salman Khan's uncle adopted a Nepalese domestic worker who was fired from job: ‘He's one of our brothers now’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On