When Shah Rukh Khan 'didn't want to be a star', got scared of Amitabh Bachchan's advice: ‘You'll always be in the wrong'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan once opened up about the advice he got from Amitabh Bachchan, which made him feel 'so scared' that he 'didn't want to be a star'. In an old interview, Shah Rukh recalled how he sat backstage with Amitabh ahead of a show and started a conversation. Amitabh Bachchan had told Shah Rukh that since he was 'a big star', whatever he did he would 'always be in the wrong'. The veteran actor advised him to always reply humbly and not react even if he got punched. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares old photo of signing Don poster with Shah Rukh Khan)

Shah Rukh and Amitabh have done several shows together. The duo featured in several films together, as well, such as Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Veer-Zaara (2004), Paheli (2005), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), among others.

Speaking with AIB Podcast in 2017, Shah Rukh had shared his conversation with Amitabh, "Suddenly while talking he said this, 'Now that you've become a big star, whatever you do you'll always be in the wrong. Toh pehli cheeze aesa karna ki kabhi jo ghalti ho jaaye toh haath jod k maafi maang lena (So the first thing you do, if you are ever at fault, is apologise with folded hands)'. I was young and I said, 'But Amitji what if I didn't do any wrong'? He said, 'Wahi toh keh raha hoon, maafi maang lena. Aur jaha jao jhook k baat karna (That's what I'm saying, apologise. And wherever you go, talk humbly)'."

"Agar tumko koi battameeze kare, tumko mukka maare toh tum usko wapas mukka maroge toh pata hai kya hoga? I said, 'Kya?' 'Tum drunk the'. I said, 'But main drunk nahi tha.' 'Nahi tum the. Paesa tumhare sir pe chad gaya hai. Tum illegal kisam ke aadmi ho, tum corrupt ho' (If someone is rude to you, hits you and if you hit back, do you know what will happen?' I said, 'What?'. 'You were drunk.' I said, 'But I wasn't drunk'. 'No, you were. Money has made you proud. You're an illegal and corrupt person'. So I got so scared I didn't want to be a star. I said, 'Really? Yeh sab hojayega mere saath toh main kya karsakta hoon (Really, all these will happen with me then what can I do)?' He said, 'Kuch bhi nahi (Absolutely nothing)'. And then he just went quiet and sat down."

Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Pathaan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand and features Shah Rukh in the lead role. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will release on January 25, 2023. He will also be seen in filmmaker Atlee's Jawan, which will release in theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from these, Shah Rukh will also be a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Along with Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu is also a part of the film, which will release on December 22, 2023.

Amitabh has several films in the pipeline, including Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Amitabh will be also seen in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

