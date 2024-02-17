When Shah Rukh Khan called 'rivalry' between Amitabh Bachchan and him 'completely media-generated'

Shah Rukh Khan had opened up about his so-called cold war with Amitabh Bachchan and also addressed the 'rivalry' between them. In a 2007 interview with Rediff, Shah Rukh was asked if 'there is a rivalry between him and Mr Bachchan'. Denying it, the actor had said there were 'no issues at all' between them. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan on sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years Shah Rukh Khan had spoken about Amitabh Bachchan in an old interview. (File Photo)

'We have no issues at all'

When asked if the 'rivalry' between Amitabh and him was 'completely media-generated', Shah Rukh Khan had said, "I think so, absolutely. They have been trying it for a long time, and finally they have had some sort of success. So my congratulations. But as far as I am concerned, and I am sure Mr Bachchan is concerned, we have no issues at all."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

'Entertainment has become part of news'

He added, "I think I have said this before, we are quite educated, cultured, graceful, doing well in our lives and professions kind of people. We worked together in a huge amount of successful films, and some really nice, enjoyable work together, as recently as KANK (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, 2006). You know, it's very strange, it does get a little embarrassing more than anything else... You know, entertainment has become part of news, and news has become part of entertainment now."

Shah Rukh Khan vs Amitabh Bachchan

The actors were earlier pitted against each other after Shah Rukh starred in the remake of one of Amitabh's cult films, Don (1978). Shah Rukh Khan featured in Farhan Akhtar's in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011).

Moreover, for years and years, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), one of the longest-running and most successful game shows on Indian television, was synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan. But in 2007, Shah Rukh Khan replaced him as the host for one season.

However, Shah Rukh and Amitabh have worked together on many successful films, such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), among others. The two also reunited for an ad in 2023.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place