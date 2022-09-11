When Shah Rukh Khan spoke of his last moment with his mother: 'I kept hurting her, said I won't take care of my sister'

Shah Rukh Khan achieved great success in his career in the Hindi film industry, but his parents were not around to see him get all the love and praise from the audience. The actor lost both his parents, Mir Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima, early in his life. In a conversation with actor Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh had spoken about how he tried to emotionally hurt his mother, while she was on her deathbed. Also Read| When Shah Rukh Khan said his father was the 'youngest freedom fighter' of India

In an appearance on The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai in 2014, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the death of his parents. His father died of throat cancer in 1981 just hours after he was brought back home from the hospital. The actor recalled that his last visual of his father was watching him eat vanilla ice cream, as he could not bear to look at his face, when he died in the wee hours of the next day and just touched his cold feet.

The actor told Anupam Kher that he and his family were still struggling to cope with his father's death, when his mother died in 1991. He recalled that she seemed perfectly healthy to them but one night she felt a sudden burst of pain in her leg and was diagnosed with diabetes. She died over a month after that. While at the hospital, Shah Rukh kept trying to keep his mother alive, and even prayed in the parking lot of Batra Hospital in Delhi.

He said, "She was in ICU. In those times, you were not allowed to go into ICU. Someone told me that you keep praying because Allah Miya will be busy hearing you and won't get time to take any action. I was supposed to say this 'dua' 100 times, but I anyway overact, and thought I should do extra. I kept on praying. The doctor came down and told me 'you're allowed in ICU,' which basically meant that it were the last moments."

Shah Rukh further recalled, "I have this theory that a person only leaves the world, when they are satisfied. Because if someone asks me to leave my children now I will say that's impossible, unless I am completely satisfied with their future. So when my mother was in ICU, I sat next to her, and did a very wrong thing. Main unko dukh pahochata raha (I kept hurting her). I thought if I don't let her be satisfied, she won't go. I said to her that 'if you leave, I won't take care of my sister. I won't study, I won't work' and other such stupid things...But I think these are just childish beliefs, she had to go, and maybe she was satisfied that I'll take care of my sister, and do alright in life. God knows better, mother knows the best."

Shah Rukh himself is father to three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan – whom he shares with his wife Gauri Khan. Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut next year with Netflix film The Archies. Shah Rukh has three films lined up for release next year – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

