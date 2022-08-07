When shocked Waheeda Rehman asked Madhuri Dixit about her whistling talent. Watch their cute BTS video

Actors Madhuri Dixit and Waheeda Rehman appeared on Dance Deewane last year. During the show, Madhuri told Waheeda that she knows how to whistle with her fingers. After learning about this, Waheeda was left in shock and said ‘Oh my god’. Also Read: Madhuri Dixit shares rare pic with elder sisters on Instagram, fans say 'never seen them before'

In a video from an old episode of Dance Deewane, Waheeda Rehman asks Madhuri, "You can whistle with your fingers?" to this Madhuri replies, "Yes." Waheeda then says, "Oh my god. My kids and cousins tried to teach me that and showed me to put my finger like this...but I just can't do it." Madhuri says, "Mein mere building ke ladkon ko seekhati thi (I used to teach the boys in my building)."

At that time, Madhuri also shared a video in which she and Waheeda were seen performing on Waheeda's iconic song Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamaro.

Madhuri made her acting debut at the age of 17 with the 1984 drama Abodh, after which she went on to star in films like Tezaab, Beta, Dil, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Mrityudand, Dil To Paagal Hai, Devdas, and more. She was last seen in the Netflix series The Fame Game, which also starred actors Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul and marked her OTT debut. She will next be seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Maja Maa, which will also feature Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, and Ritwik Bhowmik.

Waheeda made her acting debut with 1955 Telugu films Rojulu Maraayi and Jayasimha. She has worked in several critically acclaimed Bengali, Tamil and Hindi films. Some of her most appreciated movies include CID (1956), Guide (1965), Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Reshma Aur Shera (1971). She also worked with Satyajit Ray in the Bengali film Abhijan (1962). Waheeda was last seen playing the role of Maharani in Netflix's Skater Girl, which was released last year.

