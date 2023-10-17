When Smita Patil spoke about objectification of women, nudity in films

Late actor Smita Patil had once spoken about the objectification of women in films. In an interview on Doordarshan, Smita had compared male and female nudity in films. She had also criticised how films were promoted. (Also Read | Pratiek Babbar on Smita Patil’s birth anniversary: It is an extremely vulnerable day for me) Smita Patil died at the age of 31.

Smita on how publicity of films was done

Smita had said, "Ek film ko Hindustan ke audience par ye baat force ki gayi hai ki dekhiye ji iss (film) mein toh sex hai. Isme toh aadhe nange shareer hain auraton ke, toh aap film dekhne ke liye aaiye. Ye ek aisi attitude ban gayi hai jo bohot galat hai (A matter is forced on the audience that there is sex in this film. There are semi-nude women in this film so you come and watch it. This attitude is present which is very wrong)."

Smita on nudity in films

She had also said in the same interview, "Hero ko toh nanga dikha nahi sakte, usse kuch hone vala bhi nahi hai. Lekin aurat ko nanga dikhaye to unhe lagta hai 100 log aur aa jayenge (They can't show the hero nude, it won't get you anything anyway. But they think if they show women nude then 100 more people will come).”

Fans react to Smita's comment

A clip of the video was posted on Reddit with the caption, "Late Smita Patil on women's objectification as a strategy to sell films." Reacting to the video a person wrote, "What a balanced and logical reply. During her time, male nudity wasn’t a thing. Only that part was off. The rest of her reply is very good. She didn’t blame the audience directly." "A wonderful speaker and a phenomenal actor. Breaks my heart that she died so young. So articulate. And beautiful. Way ahead of her time," said a fan.

A comment read, "Very intelligent opinion and very well put." A Reddit user wrote, "The clarity in her thoughts, during the time of misogynist male-dominated film industry, is commendable." "She handled this question so gracefully and she's right. It's such a cheap marketing gimmick that the public should've grown desensitized to at this point because of how much it's been overdone," read a comment.

About Smita and her films

The actor made her film debut with Shyam Benegal's Charandas Chor (1975). Her most notable roles include Manthan and Bhumika (1977), Aakrosh (1980), Chakra (1981), Namak Halaal, Bazaar, Umbartha, Shakti and Arth (1982), Ardh Satya and Mandi (1983), Aaj Ki Awaaz (1984), Mirch Masala (1985), Amrit (1986) and Waaris (1988).

Smita was married to actor Raj Babbar. She died on December 13, 1986, at the age of 31 due to childbirth complications. Over ten of her films were released after her death. Her son Prateik Babbar is a film actor.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail