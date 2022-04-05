When Warda Khan revealed husband Sajid Nadiadwala still has ex-wife Divya Bharti's 'perfume, hair products'

Warda Khan, the wife of film producer and director Sajid Nadiadwala, had once revealed that he still has his ex-wife, late actor Divya Bharti's perfume as well as hair products. In an old interview, Warda had said that Sajid was very close to Divya's family. Sajid tied the knot with Divya when she was 18. A year later on April 5, 1993, she died at the age of 19. (Also Read | When Divya Bharti said mom asked her not to wash hands for 10 days after shaking hands with Amitabh Bachchan. Watch)

Divya died after falling from the fifth floor of her home balcony in Mumbai. Years after her death, Sajid and Warda tied the knot in November 2000. They are parents to two sons.

In 2020, Warda told Bollywood Hungama that Sajid still shares a close bond with Divya's family. “Sajid is so close, Sajid is like a son to dad, after mumma (Divya’s mother) passed away. You can’t even imagine how close dad and Sajid are. And Kunal and Sajid... they talk just like brothers would. And I have not tried to replace her ever. I have made my own place. Memories are always beautiful. So, stop trolling me! She is a part of my life, and we are enjoying. Sometimes people say, ‘Divya Bharti bahot acchi thi. Of course, bahot acchi thi yaar (Divya Bharti was very good. Of course she was good). We love her. She is very much a part of my life.”

Later sharing a tweet, she had said, "Sajid still has her last touched Perfume, hair products, few more Items ....... she was part for his Debut film (KICK) Saat samundar...." In another tweet, she also said, "Ya strangely I think she’s instrumental in getting us together I met #SajidNadiadwala for an interview on her first Anniv...... also Sajid, Divya’s Dad, my In-laws they often tell me she was a lot like me same nature same madness same Behaviour ...."

Divya started made her debut with a lead role opposite Venkatesh in the Telugu film Bobbili Raja (1990) followed by Nila Pennae and Rowdy Alludu. In 1992, she made her Bollywood debut with Vishwatma (1992). She featured in several films such as Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana, Balwaan, Dil Aashna Hai, Dushman Zamana among others. Two of her films, Rang and Shatranj had posthumous releases in 1993.

