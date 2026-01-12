When Yami Gautam shared she felt ‘unwelcome’ in the film industry many times, Aditya Dhar stood by her

The actor grew emotional as she went on to add, "But then... my family. It is a very emotional thing for me. Not because of the journey but I feel very blessed to have the family that I have. I think if they were not there it would have been very difficult. One phone call to my mom, my sister, and now I have Aditya [Dhar]. We both share the same value system. If I am not so social, then he is not so social to another level."

In an interview with Galatta Plus in 2023, Yami was asked whether there have been times when she felt left out and how did she handle those moments. The actor shared, "I won't deny that there have been times when you feel unwelcome, where you felt not a part of this. For that you do not need anyone to tell you. Just that one look is enough that you are not there yet."

Actor Yami Gautam has been receiving praise for her performance in Haq. The courtroom drama had its OTT release on Netflix a few weeks ago, and since then, several stars have publicly praised her work on social media. From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, the actor was hailed for her craft. Yami, who made her screen debut with Vicky Donor back in 2012, had previously opened up about the many times she felt 'unwelcome' in the film industry.

Meanwhile, Karan recently praised Yami's performance in Haq and wrote, “I don’t think I have been this moved by a performance in many many years… to say that @yamigautam is Brilliant, outstanding , Pathbreaking is still not saying enough…. Her silences, her stares , her last monologue and her stance throughout the film is a master class of craft and conviction …. Salute and Salaam to her.”

Alia had previously shared that she even called the actor personally to applaud the film and her craft.

Haq is inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case in 1985 led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. Haq traces the journey of Bano, a woman who turns to the law after her husband marries his first love and denies financial support for their children. The film is directed by Suparn Verma.