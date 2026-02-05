Who is Aparna Purohit? All about Aamir Khan Productions' new head as Aamir Khan decides to focus on acting work

Bollywood star Aamir Khan took a long break after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. He returned to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par in 2025. In a recent interview with Variety India, Aamir revealed that he will now be focusing more on acting projects and has decided to step down from his role at his production company, Aamir Khan Productions. Aparna Purohit to now head Aamir Khan Productions.

Aparna Purohit is the new CEO of Aamir Khan Productions The actor revealed that Aamir Khan Productions will now be headed by Aparna Purohit. He said, “I’ve taken a big decision. My company, Aamir Khan Productions, is now being headed by Aparna Purohit. All the projects that we had greenlit before she came on board are releasing in 2026. There is Happy Patel, which has just released, and Ek Din and Lahore 1947 will also release.”

He added, “Aparna is highly capable of handling the entire production house on her own. Of course, I am there if needed, but I want her to independently run AKP. That’s my state of mind right now. I am quite excited about reading different stories and am wondering what to pick next.”

Who is Aparna Purohit? Aparna Purohit is the new CEO of Aamir Khan Productions. According to her LinkedIn profile, Aparna is a graduate in BA (Hons) Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and completed her MA in Mass Communications, Films and TV from the Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia.

She started her journey as a line producer at UTV Motion Pictures and then went on to work with BIG Pictures, Reliance Big Entertainment and other companies before becoming the Head of Creative Development at Amazon Prime Video. After over three years, she was promoted to Head of India Originals in 2019. Later, in 2022, she became the Head of Indian & SEA Originals at Amazon Prime Video. She has spearheaded landmark shows like Made in Heaven, Paatal Lok, The Family Man and Mirzapur.

In 2024, she joined Aamir Khan Productions as CEO and spearheaded his most recent film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports comedy-drama is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions and follows a suspended basketball coach who must serve community service by helping a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament. The film emerged as a box office success, earning ₹267.34 crore worldwide. Aamir revealed that though all the titles that have released since she joined were greenlit by Aamir, going ahead, she will take charge.